AUSTIN RIDGE 319, COUNTRY CLUB 174
at Country Club's 25-meter pool
Austin Ridge triple winners: Sophia Penton-15-18 girls 100 free (1:05.63), 50 free (30.72) and 50 back (34.58); Leila David-8-under girls 25 free (20.53), 25 fly (25.24) and 25 breast (28.44); Derek Dykman-11-12 boys 100 free (1:08.78), 50 free (31.67) and 50 fly (35.53); Isabella Penton-11-12 girls 100 free (1:17.22), 50 free (35.78) and 50 back 45.19).
Country Club triple winners: Liam Long-9-10 boys 25 free (20.87), 25 fly (26.00) and 25 breast (31.77); Luke Osleger-15-18 boys 50 fly (28.31), 50 breast (35.61) and 100 IM (1:04.94).
FOX POINT 294, DAHLGREN 211
At Fox Point's 25-meter pool
Fox Point triple winners: Carlie Clements-13-14 girls 100 free (1:04.37), 50 free (29.10) and 50 fly (33.16); Madeline Smith-11-12 girls 100 free (1:17.82), 50 free (32.96) and 50 back (40.07); Ty Lowe-15-18 boys 100 free (1:02.75), 50 back (33.53) and 50 breast (37.58); Juliana Velez-11-12 girls 50 fly (35.21), 50 breast (43.82) and 100 IM (1:20.77); Landon Perdue-11-12 boys 50 free (33.44), 50 fly (37.21) and 100 IM (1:25.59); Caroline Storen-15-18 girls 50 free (30.67), 50 back (36.30) and 100 IM (1:15.40); Cayden Moore-15-18 boys 50 free (27.66), 50 fly (30.44) and 100 IM (1:12.85).
Dahlgren triple winner: Sydney Landreth-8-under girls 25 free (21.13), 25 fly (24.36) and 25 breast (31.98).
LEELAND STATION 255, FERRY FARM 186
At Leeland Station's 25-meter pool
Leeland Station triple winner: Cristal Perdomo-15-18 girls 100 free (1:02.85), 50 fly (31.11) and 50 back (33.39).
Ferry Farm triple winner: Ciara Graves-13-14 girls 50 fly (32.07), 50 back (34.99) and 50 breast (40.13).
EDEN ESTATES 281, LAKE WILDERNESS 225
at Eden Estates' 25-yard pool
Lake Wilderness triple winners: Abbey Gardiner-11-12 girls 50 free (n/a), 50 back (35.87) and 100 IM (1:21.19); Noah Kyer-11-12 boys 100 free (1:02.02), 50 free (28.24) and 50 fly (30.91); Even Frey-13-14 boys 50 free (27.91), 50 back (33.90) and 50 breast (38.15); Marissa Ross-15-18 girls 50 free (25.48), 50 breast (34.24) and 100 IM (1:02.56); Massimo Serafini-15-18 boys 50 back (25.75), 50 breast (30.55) and 100 IM (58.09); Alex Kyer-15-18 boys 100 free (51.03), 50 free (23.19) and 50 fly (25.84).
HOPYARD 294, CHANCELLOR 204
At Hopyard's 25-meter pool
Chancellor triple winners: Josiah Gross-15-18 boys 100 free (1:04.53), 50 free (27.62) and 50 fly (31.20); Maddie Urian-15-18 girls 100 free (1:09.22), 50 free (31.43) and 50 fly (34.28); Landon Rayford-9-10 boys 25 free (19.06), 25 back (23.97) and 25 breast (25.94); Matthew Earnhart-13-14 boys 50 fly (39.35), 50 back (37.75) and 50 breast (41.53); Claire Hebertson-15-18 girls 50 back (36.34), 50 breast (39.50) and 100 IM (1:17.35).
Hopyard triple winners: Chase Miller-8-under boys 25 free (18.97), 25 fly (28.03) and 25 back (35.66); Sidney Johnson-9-10 girls 100 free (1:14.47), 25 fly (17.78) and 100 IM (1:29.97).
CAROLINE YMCA 290, IDLEWILD 174
At Caroline Y's 25-meter pool
Caroline YMCA triple winners: Payton Hays-11-12 girls 50 free (31.56), 100 free (1:08.03) and 50 breast (40.53); Ally Muhlenkamp-8-under girls 25 free (18.40), 25 back (21.78) and 25 fly (23.34); Ava Smith-9-10 girls 25 free (15.91), 25 Back (21.10) and 25 fly (19.78); Steven Thompson-9-10 boys 25 free (15.63), 25 back (18.69) and 25 fly (19.31).
Idlewild triple winners: Claire Rehm-15-18 girls 100 free (1:05.75), 50 fly (31.72) and 100 IM (1:15.84); Ben Valentine-13-14 boys 50 free (28.43), 50 fly (33.06) and 100 IM (1:13.56).
SPOTSWOOD 327, COLLEGE HEIGHTS 179
At Spotswood's 25-meter pool
Spotswood triple winners: Ehlee Evans-11-12 girls 100 free (1:14.37), 50 free (33.50) and 50 breast (45.77); Kyleigh Tiberio-13-14 girls 50 free (31.94), 50 fly (35.65) and 50 back (39.51); Tyler Tiberio-8-under boys 25 free (18.49), 25 fly (23.63) and 25 back (27.19).
College Heights triple winner: John Baroody-13-14 boys 100 free (59.60), 50 fly (29.12) and 50 back (31.66);.
FOX POINT 274, FERRY FARM 233
At Fox Point's 25-meter pool
Fox Point triple winners: Carlie Clements-13-14 girls 100 free (1:01.53), 50 free (28.27) and 50 back (33.54); Madeline Smith-11-12 girls 100 free (1:15.95), 50 free (33.06) and 50 back (37.91); Juliana Velez-11-12 girls 50 fly (35.63), 50 breast (43.57) and 100 IM (1:21.87); Landon Perdue-11-12 boys 50 free (33.21), 50 fly (35.88) and 100 IM (1:20.91); Jacoby Green-9-10 boys 25 free (18.20), 25 fly (18.89) and 25 breast (26.19).
Ferry Farm triple winners: Maddy Pulliam-9-10 girls 25 free (16.44), 25 back (20.97) and 25 breast (20.95); Allison Masterson-15-18 girls 50 back (33.99), 50 breast (37.21) and 100 IM (1:12.94); Owen Geddes-13-14 boys 50 free (28.38), 50 fly (30.84) and 50 breast (35.96).
NOTE
Five meets (Salem Fields at Grafton, Aquia Harbour at Fawn Lake, Lake of the Woods at Hampton Oaks, Woodlands at Curtis Park and Spotsylvania YMCA at Massad YMCA) were suspended or not begun because of weather.