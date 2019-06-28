CURTIS PARK 294, MASSAD YMCA 210
At Massad Y’s 25-meter pool
Massad Y triple winners: Lily Eichberg—11–12 girls 100 free (1:07.03), 50 fly (34.57) and 50 back (36.21); Savannah Duffy—9–10 girls 25 free (15.14), 25 back (18.43) and 25 breast (20.90); Ashley Wang—13–14 girls 100 free (1:01.57), 50 free (27.94) and 50 back (31.37) PA Morin—11–12 boys 100 free (1:07.44), 50 back (36.84) and 50 breast (42.69); Luke Martin—11–12 boys 50 free (31.68), 50 fly (36.83) and 100 IM (1:23.03).
Curtis Park triple winner: Kevin McGowan—13–14 boys 50 free (27.15), 50 fly (30.27) and 50 back (32.53).
SPOTSYLVANIA YMCA 293, WOODLANDS 215
At Spotsy Y’s 25-yard pool
Spotsylvania Y triple winners: Moira Euker—15–18 girls 100 free (58.28), 50 back (29.76) and 100 IM (1:08.41); Claire Miller—9–10 girls 25 free (15.77), 25 back (16.85) and 25 breast (20.32); Aaron Euker—9–10 boys 25 free (14.56), 25 back (18.18) and 25 breast (19.35); Logan Euker—15–18 boys 100 free (52.38), 50 free (24.46) and 50 breast (31.43); Trevor Hudson—13–14 boys 50 free (25.59), 50 fly (27.67) and 100 IM (1:03.22); Lukas Miller Jr.—11–12 boys 100 free (1:00.28), 50 free (27.58) and 50 back (33.01).
Woodlands triple winners: Juliana Beyer—11–12 girls 100 free (1:01.61), 50 free (28.35) and 50 back (34.16); Hannah McConky—8-under girls 25 free (18.71), 25 fly (23.84) and 25 breast (24.55).
LEELAND STATION 333, FOX POINT 170
At Leeland Station’s 25-meter pool
Leeland Station triple winners: Calista Barrett—9–10 girls 25 free (16.01), 25 fly (17.94) and 25 back (19.00); Devin Bateman—15–18 boys 100 free (59.50), 50 fly (28.25) and 100 IM (1:08.55).
Fox Point triple winners: Juliana Velez—11–12 girls 50 free (32.49), 50 back (37.33) and 100 IM (1:22.33); Landon Perdue—11–12 boys 100 free (1:10.06), 50 free (32.28) and 50 back (37.93).
FERRY FARM 281, DAHLGREN 217
At Dahlgren’s 25-meter pool
Ferry Farm triple winners: Allison Masterson—15–18 girls 50 free (29.88), 50 breast (37.40) and 100 IM (1:14.57; Maddy Pulliam—9–10 girls 25 free (16.58), 25 back (20.50) and 25 breast (22.68); Joey Fasana—15–18 boys 50 free (27.89), 50 back (34.28) and 50 breast (37.58).
Dahlgren triple winners: Deborah Fairfax—11–12 girls 100 free (1:12.06), 50 free (33.16) and 100 IM (1:23.16); Wayne Thomason—9–10 boys 25 free (16.77), 25 fly (18.74) and 100 IM (1:31.92).
SPOTSWOOD 259, AQUIA HARBOUR 253
At Spotswood’s 25-meter pool
Aquia Harbour triple winners: Ariana Harris—8-under girls 25 free (20.77), 25 fly (25.75) and 25 breast (37.15); Annaleagh Stahl—13–14 girls 50 free (29.82), 50 fly (32.22) and 50 back (33.73); Apryl Stahl—15–18 girls 50 free (29.64), 50 back (33.12) and 100 IM (1:11.71); Kayeleagh Stahl—9–10 girls 25 fly (19.72), 25 back (21.43) and 25 breast (23.58); Rosaleagh Stahl—11–12 girls 50 fly (37.93), 50 breast (45.05) and 100 IM (1:24.88); Lukas Stalik—15–18 boys 100 free (58.57), 50 free (27.37) and 100 IM (1:07.91); Nolan Watts—11–12 boys 100 free (1:16.51), 50 fly (36.53) and 100 IM (1:25.79).
Spotswood triple winner: Cole Young—13–14 boys 50 free (27.52), 50 fly (30.45) and 50 breast (36.87).
FAWN LAKE vs. COLLEGE HEIGHTS
At College Heights’ 25-meter pool
College Heights triple winner: John Baroody—13–14 boys 50 fly (29.17), 50 back (32.08) and 50 free (26.85).
Fawn Lake triple winners: Austin Maxwell—8-under boys 25 free (21.07), 25 fly (31.44) and 25 breast (33.00); Will Ross III—15–18 boys 50 free (25.72), 50 fly (27.64) and 50 back (31.56).
EDEN ESTATES 270, CHANCELLOR 233
At Chancellor’s 25-yard pool
Eden Estates triple winners: Griffin Nino—8-under boys 25 free (20.38), 25 back (28.59) and 25 breast (42.43); Lacie Rayford—8-under girls 25 free (20.31), 25 fly (26.31) and 25 back (23.20); Katie Poley—11–12 girls 50 fly (41.97), 50 back (39.53) and 100 IM (1:28.56); C.J. Crocker—11–12 girls 50 fly (33.72), 50 back (34.78) and 100 IM (1:14.88); Jackson Lusk—15–18 boys 100 free (53.82), 50 back (29.32) and 100 IM (1:03.69).
Chancellor triple winner: Madie Urian—15–18 girls 100 free (59.65), 50 free (27.22) and 50 fly (30.78).
HOPYARD 255, LAKE WILDERNESS 238
At Hopyard’s 25-meter pool
Lake Wilderness triple winners: Massimo Serafini—15–18 boys 100 free (1:01.72), 50 free (26.12) and 100 IM (1:09.79); Francesco Serafini—11–12 100 free (1:07.06), 50 fly (32.78) and 50 breast (44.9); Marissa Ross—15–18 girls 50 free (30.06), 50 back (35.78) and 100 IM (1:16.06); Noah Kyler—11–12 boys 50 free (33.2), 50 back (42.43) and 100 IM (1:20.59).
Hopyard triple winner: Bryce Kuberik—13–14 boys 50 free (30.41), 50 fly (39.22) and 50 back (38.41).
GRAFTON 260, LAKE OF THE WOODS 249
At Grafton’s 25-meter pool
Lake of the Woods triple winners: Kenley Dodson—9–10 girls 25 free (17.09), 25 fly (20.21) and 25 back (21.32); Madi Bean—11–12 girls 50 fly (34.97), 50 back (37.13) and 100 IM (1:20.03); Rowan Turner—11–12 boys 100 free (1:17.59), 50 back (43.40) and 100 IM (1:33.54).
Grafton triple winners: Jacob Beck—8-under boys 25 free (20.57), 25 fly (27.77) and 25 breast (26.50); Joseph Born—13–14 boys 50 free (30.90), 50 fly (36.57) and 50 breast (40.49); Sarah Born—15–18 girls 50 free (32.07), 50 breast (39.14) and 100 IM (1:19.47); John O’Hara—15–18 boys 100 free (58.07), 50 free (25.19) and 100 IM (1:08.29).
LEE’S HILL 309, COUNTRY CLUB 195
At Country Club’s 25-meter pool
Lee’s Hill triple winners: Kelly Morrison—13–14 girls 50 free (33.09), 50 back (39.09) and 50 breast (45.32); Jordan Fulayter—13–14 girls 50 free (29.83), 50 fly (33.55) and 50 back (37.00); Samuel Valasko—9–10 boys 25 free (16.33), 25 fly (21.90) and 25 back (22.58); Noah White—15–18 boys 100 free (58.94), 50 fly (31.26) and 100 IM (1:11.23).
Country Club triple winners: Maya Wick—15–18 girls 100 free (1:14.51), 50 free (32.66) and 50 breast (45.07); Emry Brewer—9–10 girls 25 free (18.46), 25 fly (21.57) and 25 back (24.59); Nick Clarkson—11–12 100 free (1:12.15), 50 breast (44.89) and 100 IM (1:22.46); Linnea Rouse—11–12 girls 50 free (38.72), 50 fly (47.15) and 100 IM (n/a).
AUSTIN RIDGE 294, IDLEWILD 158
At Austin Ridge’s 25-meter pool
Austin Ridge triple winners: Thomas Sharkey—15–18 boys 100 free (1:07.78), 50 free (30.96) and 50 fly (32.81); Emily Iseminger—15–18 girls 100 free (1:06.65), 50 free (31.16) and 50 fly (33.50); Derek Dykman—11–12 boys 50 free (30.35), 50 fly (33.47) and 50 back (38.31); Ephraim Denning—9–10 boys 25 free (21.76), 25 fly (35.78) and 25 back (27.56); Leila David—8-under girls 25 free (19.56), 25 back (24.10) and 25 breast (29.81).
Idlewild triple winners: Scott Palko—8-under boys 25 free (19.87), 25 fly (25.66) and 25 back (25.41); Ben Valentine—13–14 boys 50 free (32.03), 50 breast (43.03) and 100 IM (1:22.88).