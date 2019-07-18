July 20: Downtown Mile, 6 p.m. at 600 William Street in Fredericksburg. Cost: $20. Register online at racetimingunlimited.org.
July 23: FARC track championships, 6 p.m. at James Monroe High School track. Cost: $1 per event. Information: 540/847-2937.
Aug. 3–4: Fredericksburg Amateur Golf Championships at Fawn Lake Country Club. Information: 540/972-6200.
Aug. 3: Dahlgren Heritage Rail Trail 50K race (6:30 a.m.) and 3H Trail Half Marathon (8 a.m.), Route 605 Trail Head in King George. Cost: $60 for 50K ($70 after July 30), $95 for Half Marathon ($100 after July 30). Register online at racetimingunlimited.org.
LOCAL HORSE SHOWS
July 20: Mitchell Dressage Series at Southern Heritage Farm. Information: mitchellds.com.
July 28: Homestead Farm Dressage Schooling Show. Information: 703/801-5820.