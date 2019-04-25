April 27: Manahoac Bowmen Archery Club 3D archery shoot, Izaak Walton League of America, 12400 Herndon Road, Spotsylvania. Shoot 25 3D target stations on a wooded trail. Registration 9 a.m.-noon. Cost: $12 for ages 12 to adult, $5 for 8-11, under 8 free with paying adult. Information: manahoacbowmen.com
April 28: Moss Free Clinic 5K, 8:30 a.m. at 1301 Sam Perry Boulevard. Cost: $30. Register online at racetimingunlimited.org.
May 3: Spotsylvania Education Foundation 5K: May 3, 5:30 p.m. at Dominion Raceway in Thornburg. Cost: $22 ($25 race day). Register online at racetimingunlimited.org.
May 5: Great Train Race and Caboose Run, 7:30 a.m. at Fredericksburg City Dock. Register online at gtrfredericksburg.com.
May 26: Civitan 5K, 7 a.m. at Massad YMCA in Falmouth. Cost: $20 ($22 after May 13, $25 race day).