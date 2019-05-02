May 3: Spotsylvania Education Foundation 5K, 5:30 p.m. at Dominion Raceway in Thornburg. Cost: $25. Register online at racetimingunlimited.org.
May 5: Great Train Race and Caboose Run, 7:30 a.m. at Fredericksburg City Dock. Register online at gtrfredericksburg.com.
May 12: Manahoac Bowmen Archery Club family 3D archery shoot, noon at Izaak Walton League of America, 12400 Herndon Road, Spotsylvania. Registration begins at 9 a.,m. 25 3D target stations on wooded trail. $12 for ages 12 to adult, $5 for 8-11, under 8 free with paying adult. Information: manahoacbowmen.com.
May 13: “Swing for Sight” charity golf tournament, 8:30 a.m. at Lee’s Hill Golf Club. Cost: $85/player, $340/foursome. Proceeds benefit Spotsylvania Lions Club. Information: John Gattuso, 540/898-2911 or osuttag1@verizon.net.
May 17: Carter’s Crusaders charity golf tournament, 1:30 p.m. at Lee’s Hill Golf Club. Cost: $90/player, $340/foursome. Proceeds benefit Fairy Godmother Project. Information: 540/645-4282.
May 26: Civitan 5K, 7 a.m. at Massad YMCA in Falmouth. Cost: $20 ($22 after May 13, $25 race day).
June 9: SPCA 5K, 7 a.m. at Central Rappahannock Regional Library on Caroline Street. Cost: $25 ($39 after May 25, $35 race day). Register online at racetimingunlimited.org.
LOCAL HORSE SHOWS
May 4: Silver Star Farm Open Schooling Show. Information: 540/972-0966 or silverstarfarmonline.com/p/horse-shows.html.
May 19: Hazelwild Farm. Information: 540/891-7101.