FROM STAFF REPORTS
Cyrus Korir of Chapel Hill, N.C., and Stacy Mercer of Charlotte, N.C., were the top finishers in Thursday morning’s annual Turkey Trot 5K through downtown Fredericksburg.
Korir was the first man to cross the finish line in 17 minutes and 57 seconds. Mercer was first tin the women’s field with a time of 18 minutes, 22 seconds. Thursday’s races started at James Monroe High School.
TURKEY TROT 5k
WOMEN
Overall: 1, Stacy Mercer, Charlotte, N.C., 18:22; 2. Teresa Stanley, Barboursville,18:28; 3. Sara Baugh, Richmond, 18:55.
Master: 1. Tiaisha Myers, Fredericksburg, 20:49; 2. Michelle Lemke, Fredericksburg, 22:01; 3. Deb Jockin, Fredericksburg, 22:40.
13–under: 1. Kate Loescher, Stafford, 21:30; 2. Tess Dickhans, Blacksburg, 22:02; 3. Merrick Mock, Richmond, 22:46.
14–19: 1. Megan Gephart, Stafford, 19:59; 2. Caroline Light, Lewisburg, W.Va., 20:46; 3. Alison DiClemente, Stafford, 21:12.
20–24: 1. Sara Diaz, 21:35; 2. Lia Constantine, Fredericksburg, 22:21; 3. Cara Pakes, Fredericksburg, 23:36
25–29: 1. Stephanie Flynn, Bridgewater, 20:17; 2. Austin Geisler, 22:14; 3. Jillian Woolley, Fredericksburg, 22:33.
30–34: 1. Alissa Savage–Paul, Stafford, 20:31; 2. Allyson Lackinger, Fredericksburg, 21:10; 3. Erica Heppe, Fredericksburg, 22:36.
35–39: 1. Dana Mills, Stafford, 21:31; 2. Nicole Sullivan, Fredericksburg, 22:35; 3. Karli Murray, Fredericksburg, 23:08.
40–44: 1. Andria Mehltretter, Stafford, 23:01; 2. Stephanie Hayden, Fredericksburg, 23:30; 3 Sophia Constantine, Fredericksburg, 23:39.
45–49: 1. Megan Pfrimmer, Rochester, Minn., 24:25; 2. Delilah Tangney, Spotsylvania, 25:20; 3. Tracey Watterson, Stafford, 27:23.
50–54: 1. Karen Schumm, Stafford, 23:28; 2. Tabatha Light, Lewisburg, W.Va., 26:03; 3. Amy Hunter, Spotsylvania, 26:10.
55–59: 1. Ruth Olson, Fredericksburg, 23:43; 2. Janice Lasker, Fredericksburg, 24:35; 3. Pearl Guditus, Fredericksburg, 26:27.
60–64: 1. Leslie Rigby Kash, Fredericksburg, 25:17; 2. Maureen Kirsch, East Greenbush, N.Y., 26:41; 3. K. Kraft, Stafford, 28:34.
65–69: 1. Carolyn Sulima, Fredericksburg, 31:12; 2. Joan Foglesong, Fredericksburg, 34:41; 3. Pam Greenfield, Fredericksburg, 37:37.
70–74: 1. Jean Calloway, Fredericksburg, 32:52; 2. Ann Reamy, Fredericksburg, 33:18; 3. Pamela Atkinson, Fredericksburg, 38:24.
75–79: 1. Joyce Childress, Fredericksburg, 46:37; 2. Virginia Ball, Locust Grove, 49:33; 3. Ida Davenport, Fredericksburg, 54:32.
MEN
Overall: 1 Cyrus Korir, Chapel Hill, N.C., 14:19; 2. Keter Shadrack, Chapel Hill, N.C., 14:21; 3. Simion Chirchir, Chapel Hill, N.C., 14:31.
Master: 1. E.J. O’Malley, Stafford, 17:57; 2. Christopher Koehler, Locust Grove, 19:13; 3. Corey Fogleman, Lancaster, PA., 19:15.
Wheelchair: 1. Richard Cook, Fredericksburg, 21:55.
13–under: 1. Cameron Sidebotham, Fredericksburg, 18:34; 2. Matthew Elliott, Stafford, 21:11; 3. Landon Watterson, Stafford, 21:26.
14–19: 1. William Snead, Fredericksburg, 16:50; 2. Dalton Oylear, Fredericksburg, 16:58; 3. Christian Reid, Spotsylvania, 17:29.
20–24: 1. Milan Tomin, 16:33; 2. Kade McDonald, Stafford, 17:06; 3. Skyler Moon, Spotsylvania, 17:20.
25–29: 1. Matt Bohmke, Fredericksburg, 18:35; 2. Jason Ames, King George, 18:38; 3. John Mayer, Fredericksburg, 19:49.
30–34: 1. Matthew Michels, Virginia Beach, 19:54; 2. Brandon Dick, Fredericksburg, 20:04; 3. Scott Heppe, Fredericksburg, 21:26.
35–39: 1. Matt Towne, New Paltz, N.Y., 18:40; 2. Josh Mills, Stafford, 19:33; 3. John Sturtevant, Newport News, 19:50.
40–44: 1. Peter Hua, The Woodlands, Texas, 19:43; 2. Allen Baugh, Richmond, 20:05; 3. Ken Loescher, Stafford, 21:31.
45–49: 1. Stacy Moulton, Fredericksburg, 20:19; 2. James Lafferty, Fredericksburg, 20:42: 3. Chris Dillard, Stafford, 20:43.
50–54: 1. George Snead, Fredericksburg, 19:44; 2. Joe Vastano, Stafford, 20:11; 3. Dale Pfrimmer, Rochester, Minn., 20:19.
55–59: 1. Donny Self, Fredericksburg, 22:08; 2. Duane Williamson, Warrenton 22:22; 3. Steve Fleming, Fredericksburg ,23:54.
60–64: 1. David Lovegrove, Fredericksburg, 21:26; 2. Bruce Berg, Fredericksburg, 23:28; 3. Jeff Peterson, Fredericksburg, 23:57.
65–69: 1. Robert Fondren, Fredericksburg, 27:05; 2. Alex Long, Port Royal, 28:01; 3. William Whaley, Fredericksburg, 28:14.
70–74: 1. Dave Thomen, Stafford, 30:10; 2. Robert Antozzi, Fredericksburg, 31:39; 3. Stephen Fisher, Fredericksburg, 33:4.
75–79: 1. Sammy Merrill, Fredericksburg, 25:36; 2 Nelson Good, Fredericksburg, 29:19; 3. Wayland Marks, Fredericksburg, 34:37.
80–over: 1. David Depp, Doswell, 45:19; 2. Allen Rowe, Fredericksburg, 59:34.
TURKEY TROT MILE
GIRLS
6–under: 1. Catherine Kepple, Fredericksburg, 8:28; 2. Ariyana Kreft, Fredericksburg, 09:03; 3. Harper O’Mara, Fredericksburg, 10:01.
7–8: 1. Sadie Kepple, Fredericksburg, 7:43; 2. Mia Thompson, Fredericksburg, 7:51; 3. Dylan Merrill, Brooklyn, N.Y., 8:15.
9–10: 1. Sierra Poorbaugh, Fredericksburg, 6:19; 2. Madison Pulliam, Fredericksburg, 7:20; 3. Audrey Smith, Fredericksburg, 7:21.
11–12: 1. Scarlett Smith, Fredericksburg, 06:37; 2. Ally Hopkins, Fredericksburg, 6:45; 3. Abigail Gould, Fredericksburg, 7:01.
BOYS
6–under: 1. Brady Brookins, Stafford, 8:17; 2. Shane O’Malley, Stafford, 8:25; 3/ William Trexel, Fredericksburg, 8:37.
7–8: 1. Ryan O’Malley, Stafford, 6:44; 2. Joshua Alvarez, Fredericksburg, 6:55; 3. Austin Poorbaugh, Fredericksburg, 6:57.
9–10: 1. Caleb Alvarez, Fredericksburg, 6:39; 2. Emmanuel Cook, Fredericksburg, 6:48; 3. Vivek Sekhri Cortlandtm Manor, N.Y. 6:52.
11–12: 1. Justin Rau, Fredericksburg, 05:59; 2. Jacob Korn, Spotsylvania, 6:17; 3. Quinn ONeill, Fredericksburg, 7:04.
TURKEY TROT 1/2 MILE
6–under: 1. Emma Fischer, Fredericksburg, 4:07; 2. Mya Morin, Fredericksburg, 4:42; 3. Juliette Axelrod, Fredericksburg, 4:52.
6–under: 1. Luke Newton, Fredericksburg, 3:43; 2. Trenton Hinckley, Fredericksburg, 3:56; 3. George Bory, Washington, D.C., 4:03.
