FROM STAFF REPORTS
Chris Pirch and Rachel Northup won Saturday’s Stafford Hospital’s Spring Fever 5k, the third race in the Coldwell Banker Elite Grand Prix. Pirch was top men’s finisher (16 minutes, 56 seconds) while Northup (19:24) paced the women.
The next race in the series will be the SPCA Rescue Run 5k on June 9, beginning at 7 a.m. from the Rappahannock Regional Library on Caroline Street in Fredericksburg.
WOMEN
Overall: 1. Rachel Northup, Richmond, 19:24; 2. Tracy Dzibela, Fredericksburg, 19:33; 3. Denise Freeman, Fredericksburg, 21:44.
14–under: 1. Hailey Lemke, Fredericksburg, 22:56; 2. Mary Dzibela, Fredericksburg, 25:08; 3. Emily Hicks, Stafford, 25:18.
15–19: 1. Sarah Sabal, Stafford, 23:06; 2. Becca Riley, Stafford, 33:41; 3. Alexi Desotell, Fredericksburg, 34:24.
20–24: 1 Jamie Dottavio, Fredericksburg, 32:46; 2. Bethany Herb, Fredericksburg, 32:51; 3. Grayson Mathews, Fredericksburg, 33:37.
25–29: 1. Josi Brooks, Fredericksburg, 22:59; 2. Brittany Walman, Stafford, 23:30; 3. Kelly Reeder, Fredericksburg, 23:52.
30–34: 1. Julia Baker, Fredericksburg, 22:56; 2. Megan McDonald, Fredericksburg, 25:12; 3. Elizabeth Mihalcea, Fredericksburg, 26:00.
35–39: 1. Kerrianne Rouse, Stafford, 23:43; 2. Julie Rhoads, Stafford, 24:51; 3. Paula Roberts, Stafford, 26:27.
40–44: 1. Michelle Lemke, Fredericksburg, 22:57; 2. Kim Jenkins, Fredericksburg, 25:30; 3. Elizabeth Cozzolino, Stafford, 26:41.
45–49: 1. Kristin Tidwell, King George, 28:14; 2. Sandra Gibbs, Stafford, 31:15; 3. Tonya McGraw, Stafford, 33:25.
50–54: 1. Carol Krill, Stafford, 23:20; 2. Helena Bozarth, Fredericksburg, 23:27; 3. Becca Pizmoht, Rapidan, 27:17.
55–59: 1. Elizabeth Quinn, Stafford, 24:47; 2. Terry Woods, Stafford; 28:33; 3. Kimberly Huszar, Stafford, 32:13.
60–64: 1. Leslie Rigby Kash, Fredericksburg, 26:04; 2. Robbin Clark, Stafford, 37:54; 3. Linda Patry, Locust Grove, 38:08.
65–69: 1. Elizabeth Palacios, Stafford, 32:40; 2. Barbara Heath, Fredericksburg, 34:53; 3. Karen Bayer, Stafford, 47:00.
70–over: 1 Marcia Hall, King George, 47:41.
MEN
Overall: 1. Chris Pirch, Spotsylvania, 16:56; 2. Matt Boyd, Fredericksburg, 17:52; 3. Josiah Jenkins, Fredericksburg, 18:06.
14–under: 1. Cameron Sidebotham, Fredericksburg, 19:28; 2. Benjamin Tidwell, King George, 20:48; 3. Alex Dzibela, Fredericksburg, 24:37.
15–19: 1. Daniel Clayberg, Fredericksburg, 22:24; 2. Sean Colvin Fredericksburg, 22:29; 3. Jose Alejandro Gonzalez, Stafford 23:55.
20–24: 1. Jarrett Ashby, Fredericksburg, 19:30; 2. Nicolas Piekarski, Dumfries, 23:24; 3. Benjamin Bullin, Stafford, 34:05.
25–29: 1. Ian Walch, Fredericksburg, 23:52; 2. Taylor Cardwell, Fredericksburg, 27:53; 3. Christian Penafiel, Fredericksburg, 28:18.
30–34: 1 Daniel Setlock, Fredericksburg, 21:17; 2. Thomas Beasley, Fredericksburg, 25:33; 3. Tom McDonald, Fredericksburg, 28:38.
35–39: 1. Kevin Bouffard, Fredericksburg, 21:33; 2. Eric Barton, Stafford, 21:50; 3. Rodger Palko, Fredericksburg, 22:15.
40–44: 1. Eric Montalvo, Stafford, 24:21; 2. Kent Archibald, Fredericksburg, 25:02; 3. Allen Hicks, Stafford, 27:31.
45–49: 1. Craig Chasse, Reston, 18:47; 2. Steven Stroup, Stafford; 22:01; 3. Sean Springer, Stafford, 22:24.
50–54: 1. Brad Rippey, Fredericksburg, 19:55; 2. Mark Rau, Fredericksburg, 21:08; 3. Allen Tanner, Stafford, 24:00.
55–59: 1. Ted Poulos, McLean, 20:40; 2. Duane Williamson, Warrenton, 23:21; 3. John Taninecz, Stafford, 23:48.
60–64: 1. Gary Grimsley, Springfield, 23:01; 2. Mike Brooks, Fredericksburg, 23:35; 3. Mike Cannon, Fairfax Station, 24:31.
65–69: 1. Allen Vaughan, Stafford, 24:32; 2. John Henderson, Fredericksburg, 29:40; 3. Dave Thomen, Stafford, 30:40.
70–over: 1. Joe Greene, Fredericksburg, 33:47; 2. Charles Hall, King George, 47:46; 3. Gary Snellings, Fredericksburg, 53:48.