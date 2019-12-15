Quarterback: B+ Dwayne Haskins' best day as a pro featured two TD passes, a 23-yard run—and a turnover that affected only the spread.

Running backs: C Adrian Peterson had a TD run and passed Curtis Martin for fifth place on the all-time NFL rushing list.

Receivers: B Terry McLaurin is officially not a rookie anymore and has a shot at a 1,000-yard receiving season.

Offensive line: A– Without injured Brandon Scherff, this group didn't allow a sack of Haskins in 28 pass attempts.

Defensive line: D Rookie runner Miles Sanders shredded the defense, and Daron Payne got a costly penalty.

Linebackers: B+ Filling in for Ryan Kerrigan, Ryan Anderson was credited with two sacks and three caused fumbles.

Secondary: C A young group did a credible job; it was Josh Norman who was beaten for the winning TD pass.

Special teams: A– The team's most consistent unit had one of its better days, including Sims' 41-yard kickoff return.

Coaching: B The offense was more aggressive on early downs, but the defense couldn't stop the Eagles at crunch time.

—Steve DeShazo

