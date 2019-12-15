Quarterback: B+ Dwayne Haskins' best day as a pro featured two TD passes, a 23-yard run—and a turnover that affected only the spread.
Running backs: C Adrian Peterson had a TD run and passed Curtis Martin for fifth place on the all-time NFL rushing list.
Receivers: B Terry McLaurin is officially not a rookie anymore and has a shot at a 1,000-yard receiving season.
Offensive line: A– Without injured Brandon Scherff, this group didn't allow a sack of Haskins in 28 pass attempts.
Defensive line: D Rookie runner Miles Sanders shredded the defense, and Daron Payne got a costly penalty.
Linebackers: B+ Filling in for Ryan Kerrigan, Ryan Anderson was credited with two sacks and three caused fumbles.
Secondary: C A young group did a credible job; it was Josh Norman who was beaten for the winning TD pass.
Special teams: A– The team's most consistent unit had one of its better days, including Sims' 41-yard kickoff return.
Coaching: B The offense was more aggressive on early downs, but the defense couldn't stop the Eagles at crunch time.
—Steve DeShazo
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.