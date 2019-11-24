Quarterback: C
Haskins led two fourth-quarter scoring drives, but failed to get his team into the end zone.
Running backs: C-
Guice and Peterson combined for just 59 yards, although Peterson did have a big reception.
Receivers: B-
McLaurin’s fingertip catch set up the winning score on a day of missed opportunities.
Offensive line: C
This group allowed three sacks, and the running backs averaged less than 3 yards a carry.
Defensive line: C
The Lions ran at will between the 20s, but the defensive stiffened near the goal line.
Linebackers: A
Cole Holcomb’s 13 tackles highlighted a day when four different linebackers had a sack.
Secondary: A-
Fabian Moreau’s two interceptions made Josh Norman seem utterly replaceable.
Special teams: A
Stephen Sims’ kickoff return provided the only TD, and Tress Way averaged 52 yards a punt.
Coaching: B+
Greg Manusky got more aggressive in the second half, and the results were positive.
-Steve DeShazo
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.