Quarterback: C 

Haskins led two fourth-quarter scoring drives, but failed to get his team into the end zone.

Running backs: C-

Guice and Peterson combined for just 59 yards, although Peterson did have a big reception.

Receivers: B-

McLaurin’s fingertip catch set up the winning score on a day of missed opportunities.

Offensive line: C

This group allowed three sacks, and the running backs averaged less than 3 yards a carry.

Defensive line: C

The Lions ran at will between the 20s, but the defensive stiffened near the goal line.

Linebackers: A

Cole Holcomb’s 13 tackles highlighted a day when four different linebackers had a sack.

Secondary: A-

Fabian Moreau’s two interceptions made Josh Norman seem utterly replaceable.

Special teams: A

Stephen Sims’ kickoff return provided the only TD, and Tress Way averaged 52 yards a punt.

Coaching: B+

Greg Manusky got more aggressive in the second half, and the results were positive.

