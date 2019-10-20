QUARTERBACK C Case Keenum didn't get to throw much and wasn't all that effective when he did.
RUNNING BACKS B– Adrian Peterson was nearly the entire offense, but his lost fumble was costly.
RECEIVERS D– The starting receivers caught exactly two balls thrown downfield all afternoon.
OFFENSIVE LINE D Brandon Scherff's two holding calls were costly on a day without much offense.
DEFENSIVE LINE B+ Ioaniddis, Payne and Allen combined for 23 tackles against a patchwork offensive line.
LINEBACKERS B Sweat and Kerrigan shared a sack, and the 49ers' longest run was a mere 11 yards.
SECONDARY B Troy Apke's interception gave Washington a chance that the offense couldn't exploit.
SPECIAL TEAMS B– Hopkins missed a makeable field goal in the slop, but punter Tress Way had a good day.
COACHING D Conditions limited the offense, but Bill Callahan's staff had no answers or adjustments.
—Steve DeShazo
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.