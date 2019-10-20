QUARTERBACK C Case Keenum didn't get to throw much and wasn't all that effective when he did.

RUNNING BACKS B– Adrian Peterson was nearly the entire offense, but his lost fumble was costly.

RECEIVERS D– The starting receivers caught exactly two balls thrown downfield all afternoon.

OFFENSIVE LINE D Brandon Scherff's two holding calls were costly on a day without much offense.

DEFENSIVE LINE B+ Ioaniddis, Payne and Allen combined for 23 tackles against a patchwork offensive line.

LINEBACKERS B Sweat and Kerrigan shared a sack, and the 49ers' longest run was a mere 11 yards.

SECONDARY B Troy Apke's interception gave Washington a chance that the offense couldn't exploit.

SPECIAL TEAMS B– Hopkins missed a makeable field goal in the slop, but punter Tress Way had a good day.

COACHING D Conditions limited the offense, but Bill Callahan's staff had no answers or adjustments.

—Steve DeShazo

Get our Saturday Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments