\Quarterback B: Case Keenum had a solid day, but missed one throw and overlooked an open receiver.

Running backs D–: Now we have a better idea as to why Adrian Peterson was inactive for the opener.

Receivers B–: Rookie Terry McLaurin is a revelation, but the rest of this young group is still developing.

Offensive line C: Holding calls remain a major concern, as is the lack of holes for running backs.

Defensive line F: Jonathan Allen would have helped, but the Cowboys ran when and where they wanted.

Linebackers D–: Ryan Kerrigan’s sack was the only bright spot on a day when the Cowboys ran wild.

Secondary F: Communication and execution were both lacking, especially in the second half.

Special teams A–: Tress Way kept the Cowboys pinned deep in their territory for most of the first half.

Coaching D: Greg Manusky’s defensive schemes are getting unraveled and ripped to shreds after halftime.

—Steve DeShazo

