When Ron Rivera started coaching Cam Newton, he knew the quarterback would have to learn skills he didn't need while playing in college.
At Auburn, Newton played exclusively from a shotgun formation. With the Carolina Panthers, that wasn't going to work.
Out of that came one of Rivera's beliefs about young players - he said it takes a player 5,000 snaps to feel fully comfortable with a technique.
"That's kind of where it all started," he said of Newton's development. "We just felt like for things to be second nature, you have to repeatedly practice.
"We talk about, 'Oh, he's just not comfortable.' Well, he'll get comfortable. It takes about 5,000 snaps."
That count runs during practices, games and any other kind of workouts. For Rivera it's about the act of repetition, not necessarily doing it in front of 70,000 fans. It's a theory similar to one written about by author Malcolm Gladwell in the book "Outliers," that the key to mastering a skill is practicing it for 10,000 hours.
Rivera's philosophy will undoubtedly be invoked this season as his young team takes its lumps while developing into what he wants the Washington Redskins to be. It's perhaps most crucial to quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who like Newton is making the adjustment from college to the pro game.
It will also be important for the players Rivera and his assistants scout this week at the NFL Combine, which runs through Sunday.
When Rivera sees a young player, he's not necessarily looking for a finished product or somebody who has taken 5,000 snaps in a pro-style system.
"To me you wonder: 'Can he be trained to learn it?'" Rivera asked rhetorically.
He'll ask that question in the lead-up to April's draft, where the Redskins have the No. 2 overall pick.
Washington traded away its second-round selection last year, but will have an assortment of later-round picks, as well as an expected compensatory selection for the departure of free agent Jamison Crowder.
The Redskins have needs across the board, notably at tight end, left tackle, inside linebacker, cornerback and safety.
The NFL has changed the Combine format this year, moving drills to the evening so they can be broadcast in prime time on the NFL Network, which will go live for seven hours each night from Indianapolis.
Rivera also serves on a panel of coaches advising the league's Competition Committee, which will meet at the April owners meeting to formally set the rules for the 2020 season.
Among the items expected to be debated is whether to continue allowing replay review of pass interference calls, which was introduced in 2019 but mostly fell flat as most calls were upheld on review.
But Rivera's biggest task will be charting the future of a team he wants molded into his image. So for the new Redskins, getting drafted won't be the end of the road - it will only be the beginning of a 5,000-snap journey.
"I promise you, if you did something that wasn't natural to you initially, and you did it that many times, I promise you it would become second nature," Rivera said.
