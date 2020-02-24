The Colonial Beach boys basketball team came ready to play.
In a nearly flawless first half of Monday’s Region 1A quarterfinal against Rappahannock, the top-seeded Drifters converted 14 of 27 shots from the field, cashed in on all seven free throws, forced 14 Rappahannock turnovers and delivered two crowd-pleasing blocked shots by Corvion Davis and Calan Brewster. Colonial Beach raced out to a 38–19 halftime lead and prevailed 68–45 for its seventh straight win.
The taller Raiders (5-16) kept things closer in the second half, but never pulled within 15 points.
“We came out and attempted to set the tempo,” third-year coach Keith Dickerson said. “I’m kind of pleased with how the score ended, but I’m not pleased with some of the plays during the game. We have a lot to clean up. . . . Everyone knows we live and die by our press. Try to get transition buckets [and] keep us out of a halfcourt set.”
Davis, a senior who started at quarterback for the football team, was a one-man wrecking crew in the first half, totaling 18 points, three rebounds and three assists. He finished with a game-high 26 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.
Sophomore Zaccheus Courtney, playing in just his sixth game since becoming eligible, contributed 16 points and five steals.
A victory Wednesday against Northampton would advance the Drifters to Saturday’s final and qualify them for next week’s state tournament. Tip-offs for all upcoming games is 6 p.m.
“We can play way better, but our shots were falling and we played good D, boxed out,” said Davis, the Northern Neck District’s player of the year. “We always come out in the first half doing good, but the third quarter, that would be killing us.
“But today, we came out and executed all four quarters and got the win like we should. . . . Everything comes through the Beach and we play well at home.”
Concerning Courtney’s late-season contributions, Dickerson said: “Start to work hard, getting back his floor game. He’s a motor, a good ball defender. He plays hard for us.”
Reflecting on his talented teammate, Davis added: “Big energy. He can get a mismatch, he can shoot. He can do all of the above: we needed that.”
Although taking a hard foul and sitting out briefly in the second half, Tavares Lucas still managed to turn in a strong effort for the Beach, finishing with 12 points.
Korey Gordon was the Raiders’ chief scoring threat, finishing with 18 points. Rappahannock converted only 5 of 13 free throws.Center Delonta’ Butler managed seven rebounds, but his physical style of play netted him a cut mouth in the early going.
|Rappahannock
|12
|7
|16
|10
|—
|45
|Colonial Beach
|21
|17
|15
|15
|—
|68
Rappahannock (5-16): Juwane Veney 0, Demetrius Parker 6, Jeremiah Lanier 4, Elijah Carey 5, Xavian Fauntleroy 0, Korey Gordon 18, Tyler West 4, Ke’Vaun Brown 0, Cashmere Ball 4, Delonta’ Butler 4. Totals: 18 5-13 45.
Colonial Beach (20-5): Corvion Davis 26, Tavares Lucas 12, Charles Pietras 0, Zaccheus Courtney 16, MJ Virgil 4, Seth Jewell 0, Calan Brewster 0, Jace Jett 6, Trey Pietras 2, Shaun Johnson 2. Totals: 27 11-13 68.
3-pointers: Rappahannock 4 (Gordon 3, Carey). CB 3 (Davis 3).
