Speed isn’t really Aiden Henderson’s thing.
He was cut from Colonial Forge’s junior varsity baseball team as a freshman and didn’t make the varsity until his junior year. Even now, as a skinny senior, his fastball barely cracks 80 mph; traffic on Interstate 95 often has greater velocity.
But there’s no doubting Henderson’s patience now—not after Thursday night’s two-hit masterpiece in the Eagles’ 4–0 Region 6B quarterfinal victory over visiting Manchester.
“That’s the best he’s thrown all season,” Eagles senior catcher Jake Wortman said. “He was a bulldog on every pitch.”
Henderson threw only 72 of them (including just five in the second inning) and retired 13 straight batters at one point. That light workload—and a four-day break before Tuesday’s regional semifinal—make the odds strong that Henderson will get the call again when the Eagles (15–7) host Clover Hill.
“I’m going to be 100 percent honest. All my pitches were working tonight,” Henderson said. “I was throwing strikes in the counts I needed to. Everything was working.”
It needed to be, because Manchester left-hander Zane Eggleston wasn’t too bad himself.
Eggleston held the Eagles to one run and one hit (Jordan Tauriac’s RBI double) through the first five innings before they erupted for three insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth. Robert Moffett and Wortman each singled and scored before Keegan Doyle blasted a solo home run.
That was more than enough for Henderson, who struck out five while walking one batter and hitting another. The Lancers (13–7) never got a runner beyond second base.
“The big thing was that he was able to get two pitches over,” Manchester coach Richard Sanders said. “He could throw his fastball and breaking ball at any time in the count. We were probably a little overaggressive in some early at-bats.” Henderson worked out of a two-on, two-out jam in the first inning, then didn’t allow another baserunner until the sixth. He’s clearly not one to stress over some early obstacles.
“As a freshman, I was a smaller guy, and I didn’t get any respect,” he said. “As a sophomore, I made the JV team and managed to make my way onto the field.
“As a junior, I pitched well, but it wasn’t until right before my senior year that I was told I was to be the ace pitcher. I told them, ‘OK, I’m ready.’ Now, I’m here.”
Said Colonial Forge coach David Colangelo: “For him to end up in this spot has been awesome.”
Henderson and the Eagles are now one win away from a return to the state tournament, where they were once regulars; they even reached the Group AAA state final in 2008. They endured two straight losing seasons before this one, but one more win would make it worth the wait.
“It would mean the world to us,” Wortman said. “It would put us back where we always should have been.”
|R
|H
|E
|Manchester
|000
|000
|0
|—
|0
|2
|4
|Colonial Forge
|010
|003
|x
|—
|4
|4
|1
ZANE EGGLESTON and Preston Robbins. AIDEN HENDERSON and Jake Wortman.