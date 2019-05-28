One morning before a winter weightlifting session, Colonial Forge baseball coach David Colangelo coach showed his team a clip of Marcus Luttrell, a Navy SEAL depicted in the film “Lone Survivor.”
Lutrell described clutching a rock, reaching out in front of him and drawing a line as he sought to escape the Taliban. Once he crossed it, he’d repeat the process. For seven miles.
With each obstacle on their schedule, the Eagles embraced that mantra: draw the line.
“We started with the district,” senior Aidan Henderson explained. “Our next line was to win our first region game. And so on and so forth until we reach the destination.”
With Tuesday’s 6–5 victory over visiting Clover Hill in a Region 6B semifinal, the Eagles have arrived at the state tournament for the first time since 2008. They’ll travel to James River for Thursday’s region final.
The Cavaliers (5–15) surged into Stafford after upsetting top-seeded Cosby in the quarterfinals. Two batters in Tuesday night, Clark Driscoll kept the momentum rolling when he deposited a hanging curve ball between the fence and scoreboard in left field.
Clover Hill stretched its lead to 2–0 in the top of third on University of Virginia recruit David Coppedge’s sacrifice fly.
Meanwhile, diminutive starting pitcher Chase Cashion gave the Eagles fits. With a mix of off–speed pitches and fastballs, Cashion baited Colonial Forge’s lineup into swinging for the fences.
“He’ll make guys think they can hit it 400 feet when they’re only hitting it 375,” said Clover Hill coach Brett Mooney, “and we can catch it on the warning track.”
Colonial Forge finally solved Cashion in the bottom of the third. Henderson led off with a double, scurried to third on a sacrifice bunt by Robert Moffitt, then around to score on Jake Wortman’s sacrifice fly.
Henderson found his rhythm on the mound, setting the Cavaliers down in order in innings 3–6. He finished with five strikeouts and assisted his own cause by going 2 for 3 at the plate.
“He doesn’t let a lot bother him,” Colangelo said. “I was very confident after that home run that he was going to be able to come back and pitch well.”
With an emphasis on small ball, the Eagles manufactured two runs apiece in the fifth and sixth innings to take a 6–2 lead into the top of the seventh. Henderson started the frame but was lifted in favor of Jordan Tauriac after the Cavaliers loaded the bases with one out.
“I worry the whole time,” Colangelo said. “I’m always thinking ahead, trying to figure out if something’s going wrong.”
His worst-case scenario took the form of a pair of RBI singles that pulled the Cavaliers within 6–5.
“I’ve been in many situations like that, and I just knew to keep calm and stay focused,” Tauriac said.
He calmly induced Driscoll to fly out, cueing a celebration 11 years in the making.
Now, the Eagles (16–7) are running out of lines to draw, and two titles are looming just over the horizon.
“I don’t think there’s anyone who can stop us,” Henderson said. “We’re on an all-time high.”
|R
|H
|E
|Clover Hill
|101
|000
|3
|—
|5
|7
|1
|Colonial Forge
|001
|221
|x
|—
|6
|9
|0
CHASE CASHION, Will Maloney (4) and Clark Driscoll. AIDAN HENDERSON, Jordan Tauriac (7) and Jake Wortman.