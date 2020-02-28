The Louisa boys basketball team is quite familiar with the highs and lows of postseason basketball, having experienced the emotional obstacle course to its full extent on the way to finishing as the Class 4 state runner-up a year ago.
With three starters returning from that squad and a handful of other promising contributors in the mix, the Lions were hoping for another shot at a state title this season.
Unfortunately for them, it just wasn’t meant to be.
Sam Wittenbraker scored 16 points, and Jaxon Callaham came off the bench to pump in 15 in the middle two quarters, leading host Monacan to a 68-60 victory over Louisa in a Region 4B semifinal matchup on Friday night.
The win not only advanced the Chiefs (20-4) to Monday’s region title game at Courtland (24-2), but it punched their ticket to the state tournament for the fourth time in the past five years.
“I’m just proud of all my guys,” Monacan head coach R.J. Spelsberg said. “They’ve done everything that I’ve asked of them this season, and they deserve to be where they are at this point.”
Wittenbraker set the tone early for the Chiefs, tallying seven points in the first period to propel his team to an 11-6 advantage. A 6-foot-4 junior, it was Wittenbraker’s third game back since suffering a broken right collarbone in December that required surgery.
“Sam’s our guy,” Spelsberg said. “What I mean by that is, he’s not concerned with how many points he scores or what his stat line looks like. He’s absolutely out there to have fun and help this team win, whether that means knocking down a tough shot or going to the floor for a loose ball.”
Wittenbraker got to several loose balls throughout the contest, corralling eight rebounds. He also used his long arms to block a pair of shots and alter countless others.
“I try to do whatever [Coach Spelsberg] asks me to,” Wittenbraker said. “Mainly, I’m just so glad to be back out there after missing all the time I did with the injury.”
The Lions (18-6) struggled to put the ball in the basket for much of the first half, as Wittenbraker, 6-8 Cliff Robinson and 6-6 Jamais Werts provided them very little breathing room in Monacan’s trademark 2-3 zone defense.
“This is the fourth year that we’ve run it,” Spelsberg said of the 2-3 zone. “It’s something that’s become rare and unconventional in high school basketball, but we’ve committed to it here at Monacan.”
Callaham came off the bench to knock down back-to-back 3-pointers midway through the second frame, extending the Chiefs’ lead to 20-8 with 4:43 to go before intermission. He was fouled on his next attempt and sank 2 of 3 free throws, and then Wittenbraker followed that with a 3 of his own from the right corner to give Monacan a 32-23 edge at the break.
Louisa didn’t pack it in though. Buoyed by a pair of baskets in the paint from Isaac Haywood and a jumper from Jarett Hunter, they opened the third quarter on a 6-0 run, pulling within 32-29 at the 6:02 mark of the stanza.
However, Callaham scored eight points during an ensuing 11-2 stretch by the Chiefs, which gave them their biggest advantage of the game up to that point, 43-31, with less than two minutes to play in the period.
Jarett and Xavien Hunter both came alive in the final frame for Louisa, with Jarett tallying 13 of his game-high 21 points and Xavien netting 12 of his 17 during that time. But they couldn’t get the Lions closer than five points at any point in the quarter, thanks in large part to Monacan’s Walker Posey registering all 14 of his points in the stanza.
“[Monacan’s] zone really gave us some trouble in the first half,” Xavien Hunter said. “We tried to shoot over it, but they have so many guys with long arms that it was tough to get good looks. We adjusted as the game went on, but they just matched us whenever we made a run.”
Louisa head coach Robert Shelton expressed pride in his team for what it’s been able to accomplish over the past two seasons, particularly as it related to the Hunters and Haywood, who all started for the Lions last year as well.
“These guys put in the work to help get Louisa basketball back on the map,” Shelton said. “They left their mark on our program and our school, and I’ll always be grateful to them for that.”
In the night’s first game, Jordan Hodges scored 24 points to lead the Monacan girls to a commanding 73-29 win over Eastern View.
Hodges, a junior, pumped in 12 of her points in the first quarter. She knocked down four 3-pointers on the night.
Leading 20-14 to start the second period, the Chiefs (22-2) went on a 20-4 run over the first five minutes of the frame to break things wide open. Kaira Winston tallied 10 of her 16 points during that time, and fellow senior guard Lena Lee scored eight of her 13 points in the same span.
Monacan will host Hanover (22-1) in Monday’s Region 4B championship game.
Eastern View (20-5) was paced by junior guard Terese Greene’s eight points. Senior forward Sarah Hatfield added 12 rebounds in her final high school game.
|Louisa
|6
|17
|12
|25
|—
|60
|Monacan
|11
|21
|13
|23
|—
|68
Louisa (18-6): Jarrett Hunter 21, Xavien Hunter 17, Isaac Haywood 8, Price Straley 0, Mahlik Munnerlyn 7, Jaquan Jones 4, Nathaniel Feagans 3, Terry Neely 0. Totals: 21 10-13 60.
Monacan (19-4): Jamais Werts 6, Jack Wittenbraker 16, Clifton Robinson 11, Isaiah Harris 0, Walker Posey 14, Jaxon Callahan 15, Diel Lacks 6. Totals: 24 15-22 68.
3-pointers: Louisa 8 (X. Hunter 4, J. Hunter, Munnerlyn, Jones, Feagans). Monacan 5 (Wittenbraker 2, Callahan 2, Posey).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.