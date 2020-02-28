DUMFRIES—With four seconds remaining in the third quarter of Friday’s Region 6B championship, a smattering of astute Potomac fans held up as many fingers. Massaponax’s Dorion Staples would soon join their ranks as a spectator.
After picking up his fourth foul, Staples crammed onto a folding chair at the end of the visitors’ bench and watched as Potomac took full advantage of his 6-foot-7 void in the paint. By the time Staples re-entered with 5:30 left in the fourth quarter, the outcome, a 55–48 Potomac victory, was all but settled.
“We knew we had to make life tough for him,” Potomac coach Keith Honore said of Staples, who finished with eight points and drew three charge calls. “Every bucket he scored was a tough one. Then when he got in foul trouble, they seemed to be a little unorganized and took some shots they probably weren’t accustomed to taking.”
It wasn’t just Potomac’s sound defense that undid the Panthers—decibel level also played a role. Both sides of Potomac’s gym were filled quite literally to the rafters.
“It was loud, just really loud,” Staples said. “The crowd got to me.”
“It’s hard to win here,” added Berkley. “Nobody ever does. Who’s won up here from down there [in Fredericksburg]?”
This year’s iteration of a Potomac program that captured state championships in 2014 and 2016, relies on a deep scoring rotation, a varied cast that burned Massaponax from outside the arc and above the rim alike on Friday.
“We’ve got guys that, if they played anywhere else, they would probably average 15, 17 points a game,” Honore said. “The key to this season was we had to have guys willing to sacrifice in order to be good. Each game, it’s always a different person.”
On Friday, it was primarily senior Manny White. The senior led Potomac (23–3) with 17 points.
After surviving a scare in the region semifinals on Tuesday to clinch the program’s first state tournament berth, Berkley and the Panthers feel like they have nothing to lose. A pair of high profile transfers in Khai Seargeant and Brandon Hillard may have subtracted from Massaponax’s prowess on paper, but the defections also had a positive effect.
“I don’t know if anybody thought we’d be here,” Berkley said. “The kids that left, it helped the other kids rise up.”
Arkese Cliaborne scored a team-high 13 points for Massaponax, which trailed by a single point after one quarter and 25–21 at halftime. After Potomac’s lead bloated to as many as 14 points early in the fourth quarter, the Panthers staged a dogged-if-doomed comeback attempt. Massaponax enjoyed a faint glimmer of hope when Noryen Lashley threw down a one-handed dunk to cut the margin to 46–34.
Instead, the Panthers will look to rebound next Friday, when they travel to face the winner of the Region 6A final between Thomas Dale and Western Branch in a Class 6 state semifinal.
“I told them to bring their swimsuits,” said Berkley , “we’ll be going down to the beach somewhere, I’m sure.”
|Massaponax
|12
|9
|8
|19
|—
|48
|Potomac
|13
|12
|11
|19
|—
|55
Massaponax (19-7): Arkese Claiborne 13, Dorion Staples 8, Noryen Lasley 7, Alphonzo Williams 7, Carton Jacobs 7, Lanxton Athy 5, Kaiden Rosenbaum 0. Totals: 21 5-12 48.
Potomac (23-3): Manny White 17, Larry Wright 7, Anthony Jackson 8, Tyrell Harris 9, Kejahn Rainey 10, Kyle Honore 2, Caleb Satchell 2. Totals: 19 14-20 55.
3-pointers: Massaponax 1 (Jacobs). Potomac 3 (Jackson 2, White).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.