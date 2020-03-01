Khai Seargeant was the first Courtland player to ascend the padded blue stepladder on Monday night, scissors in hand to shear a nylon keepsake from the Cougars’ 74–69 overtime victory against Monacan in the Region 4B championship game.
It was a fitting privilege. Since his arrival as a senior transfer from Massaponax, Seargeant has almost singularly propelled Courtland to new heights.
He has led the Cougars to their first region title since 2010 and a second straight berth in the Class 4 state tournament. On Friday at 7 p.m., Courtland (25–2) will host Woodrow Wilson in a Class 4 quarterfinal at Riverbend.
“He’s definitely been that missing puzzle piece,” center Corey John said.
All winter, Seargeant has presented opponents with a seemingly unsolvable enigma with the ball in his hands. On Monday, he recorded a game-high 35 points despite multi-faceted defensive efforts from a rangy and relentless Monacan lineup.
“They tried denying me the ball, tried to trap sometimes, they tried everything,” Seargeant said.
None of it worked. Seargeant inflicted damage from range with a pair of 3-pointers, at the free throw line, where he converted 13 of 19 attempts, and in the lane, where each pull-up jumper and off-kilter runner seemed pre-ordained to fall through the basket.
“We were just trying to clear it out for him and let him operate,” Courtland coach Eric Davis said. “You see the outcome.”
Cliff Robinson scored 14 points to lead the Chiefs (20–5), who stormed back to force overtime when Jaxon Callaham drilled a 3-pointer from the left wing with seven seconds remaining in regulation. Callaham finished with 12 points.
“When two good teams get at it, both are going to make runs,” Courtland coach Eric Davis said. “It’s how we respond to that run that makes us a winner.”
The Cougars provided their answer in the form of a 6–0 run to open the extra four-minute period. Courtland connected on 7 of 14 free-throw attempts to survive a protracted closing sequence.
After the game, Davis took his turn atop the stepladder last, severing the net completely with two quick incisions and tossing it down to his players like a bouquet. The crowd on Monday represented much of the Fredericksburg-area basketball community, a fact that didn’t go unnoticed to Davis and the Cougars.
“I just want them to feed off it, because it’s a special moment right now,” he said.
