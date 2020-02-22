As it became apparent James Monroe center Christian Young was headed toward a breakout performance Saturday, one spectator wondered what the sophomore had for breakfast that morning.
Young has started the past two games for the Yellow Jackets’ boys basketball team and has been a useful reserve throughout the year.
But he hadn’t had the type of production he enjoyed in the Region 3B first-round playoff game against visiting Independence.
It was a bowl of Frosted Flakes cereal and a ham sandwich that fueled Young as he scored a career-high 11 points and pulled down 11 rebounds in James Monroe’s 68–57 victory.
“He needs to eat that before every game,” JM head coach Carlos Evans said.
It was the first regional playoff victory for Evans in his four years at the helm.
The eighth-seeded Yellow Jackets (10–11) will visit No. 1 seed Central–Woodstock Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the region quarterfinals.
Junior point guard Ricky Goode–Wright scored 17 of his game-high 18 points in the second half for JM. Backcourt mates Aaron Carter (15 points) and Tyler Whitman (14 points) combined to drain eight 3-pointers.
Whitman said Young has shown flashes in practice, so it wasn’t a total surprise he finally put it together in a game. He averaged 2.6 points and 3.1 rebounds per contest in the regular season.
“Maybe I wasn’t expecting it, but I knew he had it in him,” Whitman said. “We needed him today and he stepped up big.”
Whitman stepped up, as well.
His back-to-back 3s in the fourth quarter turned a tenuous 50–45 lead into a commanding 56–45 advantage.
Whitman drained both from the left side of the floor and showed emotion afterward.
He said after hitting the first 3 his immediate thought was to get a defensive stop, knock down another shot and hopefully the Tigers (9–14) would wilt.
“That was a great moment,” Whitman said. “I knew my guys were counting on me, so the second Travis [Hudson] kicked it to me, I was ready. I didn’t want to let my guys down.”
Independence, a first-year school in Loudoun County, has a roster full of freshmen and sophomores with the exception of one junior.
Sophomore Jack Gagen paced the Tigers with 15 points. Freshman Wesley Williams added 14 and sophomore Bradley Gagen scored 11.
Independence held an 18–16 lead early in the second quarter when the Yellow Jackets went on a 12–0 run.
A three-point play from Young highlighted the spurt. Young said he enjoyed the 2 p.m. game start.
“I just sat down [Saturday morning] and got mentally ready,” Young said. “It was definitely nice not having school and coming in and having a game like that … My team was getting it to me in post-ups, with my back to the basket and I was getting rebounds and put-backs.”
Evans will need to see more of that on Tuesday. Central–Woodstock boasts dynamic 6-foot-8 junior forward Dominic Strother, who scored his 1,000th career point earlier this season.
Evans said winning a region game for the first time in his career is a relief but his ultimate goal is to get to the state tournament and win a championship.
First, the Yellow Jackets have to get past Strother and the Falcons.
“He’s a talented kid. He gets them going,” Evans said. “But I think we have enough bodies to push on him and the guards will be similar. We’re up for the task. We’re not backing down from anybody.”
|Independence
|15
|13
|17
|12
|—
|57
|James Monroe
|13
|21
|16
|18
|—
|68
Independence (9-14): Bryce Dolby 6, Bradley Gagen 11, Wesley Williams 14, Brian Courtney 2, Jack Gagen 15, Eli Will 9. Totals: 23 2-4 57.
James Monroe (11-12): Aaron Carter 15, Ricky Goode-Wright 19, Tyler Whitman 14, Travis Hudson 1, Joe Hardy 6, Kyle Snider 0, Jack Hardy 0, RJ Turner 2, Christian Young 11. Totals: 23 12-18 68.
3-pointers: Independence 9 (B. Gagen 3, J. Gagen 3, Williams 2, Will). James Monroe 10 (Carter 5, Whitman 3, Goode-Wright 2).
