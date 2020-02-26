It was just one wild sequence in a season full of big plays for the Courtland boys basketball team. But it couldn’t have come at a bigger time for the Cougars and their coach, Eric Davis.
With its banner season hanging in the balance against resilient Patrick Henry-Ashland on Wednesday, Courtland scored four points in a 30-second span during the final minute and rallied past the Patriots 60-56 in the Region 4B quarterfinals.
After falling behind for the first time with 55 seconds left, Khai Seargeant scored on a drive for the Cougars and then Brandon Hillard made a quick steal and assisted Zane Fox for a basket to put Courtland back in control and seal the win.
“It was a battle tonight,” said Davis, after watching his team hold off the physical Patriots and advance to Friday’s semifinal round. “I told our guys that champions fight all the way to the buzzer, and that’s what we had to do. We knew Patrick Henry was a really good team.”
Next up for the top-seeded Cougars (23-2) is a rematch of last year’s regional semifinal game with high-scoring Huguenot on Friday. Last year, Courtland defeated the Falcons and advanced to the Class 4 state tournament. Huguenot defeated Chancellor 107-67 in other Wednesday quarterfinal action.
Courtland earned the rematch by persevering against the Patriots (11-12), who fell behind by 10 points in the first quarter but never let the lead get any larger and kept themselves in the game by converting 22 free throws and crashing the boards.
Hillard’s drive down the middle of the lane put the Cougars in front 22-12 at the end of the first period. But Patrick Henry refused to go away. Led by the rugged play of forwards Camden Byrd (17 points) and Tysen Brown (12 rebounds), the Patriots trailed by just six at the half.
They got a big boost in their comeback with three minutes gone in the third quarter when Seargeant, who led all scorers with 19 points, picked up his fourth foul. The Cougars lost some of their edge with their top scorer out of the game, and Patrick Henry made the most of it.
By the time Seargeant re-entered the game at the 5:50 mark of the fourth quarter, the Patriots had narrowed the margin to 47-45. During that time, they forced six Courtland turnovers and kept building momentum. Byrd, Brown, and Jayden Miles all played key roles in the turnaround.
“We were trying to milk it as long as we could while Khai was out,” said Davis. “They kept the pressure on us and then with five minutes left, I knew I had to go to him. I told him he had to play smart with the four fouls and he did.”
Seargeant made his presence felt immediately when he returned, scoring four points to help the Cougars stop the bleeding. But his return couldn’t slow down the Patriots’ rally.
Brown made a steal and scored on a coast-to-coast drive to pull the Patriots even, and then Jordan Morris’ basket gave them the lead, 56-54, with 55 seconds left. But in the closing seconds, the Cougars’ quickness in the final sequence helped them survive and move on.
“You can’t look at other teams’ records and look past them,” Seargeant said. “We knew coming into this game that it wasn’t going to be easy. We know that we have to ready to come out and fight, no matter what a team’s record is.”
Patrick Henry coach Randy Anderson, whose team went winless last season, was pleased with this team’s effort against the higher-seeded Cougars, but he also knew the Patriots missed a great opportunity to steal a win.
“”I was pleased with our effort, but the same things that have plagued us all season hurt us tonight,” Anderson said. “Things like missed free throws, not getting loose balls and not finishing at the rim. Still, we’ve come a long way from last year.”
