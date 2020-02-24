During the first half of the season, Eastern View boys basketball coach Patrick Thornhill couldn’t have imagined his team would be playing in the Region 4B tournament.
The Cyclones started 4–8, struggling to find their identity while senior all-Battlefield District performers Blake Leake and Alex Spangler were sidelined by injuries suffered during football season.
However, with a few adjustments, as well as the return of both Leake and Spangler, Eastern View won seven of its final nine regular-season games, earning the No. 4 seed in Region 4B-North in the process.
The Cyclones kept their momentum going on Monday night, defeating 4B-North No. 5 seed Orange 60–46 in a first-round regional matchup.
The victory earns Eastern View a region quarterfinal date at 4B-South No. 1 seed Monacan (18–4) on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
“I told my guys we weren’t even supposed to be here,” Thornhill said. “We did a heck of a job during the second half of the season just to get into this tournament. I’m proud of how resilient these guys have been and the way they’ve been playing.”
The Cyclones (12–11) showed off that resiliency against the Hornets (13–11), a team it had lost to twice during its 4–8 start.
Led by Jaylen Alexander, who scored 14 of his game-high 19 points in the first half, visiting Orange built a 10-point second-quarter lead on its way to a 31–23 advantage at intermission.
Things took a very sharp turn in the third period.
Going to a full-court, pressure defense, Eastern View suffocated the Hornets into several quick turnovers that led to easy layups. A 3-pointer by Leake gave them their first lead, 35–34, with five minutes left in the quarter.
“Our defense really helped to get us some easy baskets, especially early in the third quarter” Thornhill said. “We just came out at the start of the second half with a lot more intensity than we had before.”
Spangler and Dylan White each added layups following an Orange timeout, and D’Aze Hunter and Bryan Maxie followed with 3s to push the Cyclones’ edge to 46–34.
By the time Alexander connected on a 3 to stop the bleeding, it was a 23–3 Eastern View run. The Hornets never recovered.
Hunter, who returned to the lineup in last Thursday’s 64–62 district semifinal loss to Chancellor after missing two games due to a head injury, led the Cyclones with 14 points. Leake added 12, Spangler had 11, and Maxie finished with 10.
Saddled by foul trouble in the first half, Spangler—who averaged 21.4 points after returning for the final five games of the regular season—tallied all 11 of his points after halftime.
Alexander led Orange with 19 points, while Sihle Mthethwa chipped in 10.
Thornhill said his squad is sure to face a challenge at Monacan on Wednesday.
“It’s going to be tough,” he said. “[Monacan] is very long and athletic, so they can pose some matchup problems. But we’ll be ready.”
|Orange
|10
|21
|6
|9
|—
|46
|Eastern View
|9
|14
|26
|11
|—
|60
Orange (13-11): Sihle Mthethwa 10, Jaylen Alexander 19, Latrelle Simpson 0, Destin Bray 1, J.J. MacDonald 9, Jireek Washington 5, Kyle Adams 2. Totals: 17 6-11 46.
Eastern View (12-11): Blake Leake 12, Alex Spangler 11, D'Aze Hunter 14, Corey Long 0, Bryan Maxie 10, Dylan White 6, Ron Ward 3, Meme Melvin 0, Rickey Butler 4, James Suter 0. Totals: 22 10-18 60.
3-pointers: Orange 6 (Alexander 3, MacDonald 2, Mthethwa). Eastern View 6 (Hunter 2, Maxie 2, Leake, Ward).
