The Courtland boys basketball team is facing the cream of the Dominion District in back-to-back games and halfway through, the Cougars are receiving an “A” grade from their fans and coaching staff.
Two former Massaponax players sparked the Cougars’ 86–78 victory over visiting Huguenot in a Region 4B semifinal Friday night. Khai Seargeant led the way with a career-best 36 points to go along with four assists and three rebounds. Fellow ex-Panther Robert Harvey totaled 14 points, missing his first floor shot, then connecting on his final five coming off the bench.
“Khai did a very good job tonight. He’s been doing it all season. Just want to keep it up,” Harvey said. “We’re very close, on and off the court. We go out their and play hard and jell together.”
Harvey scored the first three baskets of the second quarter to give the Cougars a 24–14 lead. Brandon Hilliard’s 3-pointer and a pair of baskets by Seargeant opened up a 44–30 advantage at intermission.
The Falcons (18–6) managed to close to within six points at 57–51 late in the third quarter but couldn’t get any closer. A 13–4 Courtland run upped the lead to 72–55 with just over four minutes remaining. The team from Richmond forced the ball inside for much of the contest and managed to convert 25-of-33 free–throw attempts.
The victory assures Courtland (24–2) a berth in the upcoming state tournament as well as a home date in Monday’s final against Dominion champion Monacan, a 68–60 semifinal win over Louisa. Looking ahead to the opening quarterfinal pairings set for March 6, the Region 4B champion will play host to Region 4A runner-up Woodrow Wilson, while the loser travels to Region 4A champion King’s Fork, which beat Wilson 80–71 on Friday.
“It was pretty tough and pretty intense at the end,” said team captain Zane Fox, who finished with 15 points and eight rebounds. “We tried to rotate our defense and take more charges [in the second half]. We just wanted to keep playing hard, that was pretty much it.”
Seargeant left the contest briefly in the fourth quarter after injuring the backside of his hip on a hard collision. He re-entered the game after a brief rest and indicated he will be ready to go on Monday.
“It’s just a mindset before we even get on the court,” the senior said of his tendency to have fast starts. “Get a good night’s sleep, come to school and get everything out of the way. I’m a happy-go-lucky kid; every day I have a smile on my face.
“So having the mindset every day: do what you have to do; do it the greatest that you can. And you will be fine,” Seargeant surmised. “Coming over here was an opportunity. Coach [Eric] Davis I have known for some time. And the guys I’ve played with them Parks and Rec, YMCA, different leagues and stuff. We all jelled quick and kind of got close.”
Hilliard knocked down a trio of 3-pointers to finish with 13 points, while reserve Darren Green made a key contribution with five rebounds and a blocked shot when starting center Corey John saw considerable pine time after getting into early foul trouble. John managed five of his six rebounds in the second half.
“We didn’t want them to get going from the 3-point range,” Davis said. “Watching film of them, No. 3 [John Parham] was lights out from downtown. All game, we were trying to take him away.
“The other thing we had to do tonight was control tempo,” he said. “They liked to push it up and down. I told our guys: ‘Push when it’s there, but also be patient’ when we had to be patient. I thought we had the ball control tonight to win the ball game.”
After going 1 for 6 in the first half, Parham caught fire in the second half and led the Falcons with 21 points.
“Rob use to be a starter [first half of the season]. When he’s going well, he’s just like a starter,” Davis said. “Tonight he got it going: he attacked the basket. He played under control. And that was the difference.”
|Huguenot
|14
|16
|21
|27
|—
|78
|Courtland
|18
|26
|16
|26
|—
|86
Huguenot (18-6): Kevin Gayles 13, Osmand Harris III 15, Jordan Parham 21, Marcus Leisure 12, Jerron Fleming Jr. 4, Daveon Meredith 1, Tabriz Allen 6, Jaheim Staten 2, Manquelle Ross 0, Moc Aziz 4. Totals: 24 26-33 78.
Courtland (24-2): Xander Alston 4, Robert Harvey 14, Brandon Hilliard 13, Keith Saunders 0, Khai Seargeant 36, Raul Gil 0, Kristion Plummer 2, Darren Green 0, Zane Fox 15, Corey John 2, Brandon Howard 0. Totals: 26 18-25 86.
3-pointers: Huguenot 4 (Parham 3, Leisure). Courtland 6 (Hilliard 3, Seargeant 3).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.