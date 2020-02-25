NOKESVILLE—It didn’t take long for Patriot to cut into the Massaponax boys basketball team’s 17-point lead entering the fourth quarter of Tuesday’s Region 6B semifinal.
The Pioneers trimmed the deficit to 12 in just 17 seconds. After 63 seconds, Patriot had cut the Panthers’ lead under double digits and Massaponax’s fans who made the one-hour trek knew they were in for a ride.
Patriot outscored the Panthers 20-4 in the final quarter. Still, Massaponax held on for a heart-stopping 56-55 victory after Jackson Ford’s 3-point attempt from deep on the left wing fell harmlessly against the backboard at the final buzzer.
The Panthers exhaled and then celebrated their first-ever trip to the state tournament. Massaponax (19-6) will visit Potomac on Friday in the region championship game while Patriot (20-5) sees its season come to an end.
“We got a little tight," Massaponax senior center Dorion Staples said. “We had to hold the ball a little bit to slow down the momentum. Patriot was going off in the fourth quarter. They were playing hard … But our squad hung in there and got the ‘W.’ It doesn’t matter by how many points. It was just about [getting to the championship].”
Staples paced the Panthers with 18 points and nine rebounds. Arkese Claiborne added 16 points. But it was the defense of Staples and Claiborne that made the difference down the stretch.
With the Panthers reeling, Staples took two pivotal charges on back-to-back possessions in the final three minutes to help stave off the Pioneers.
“He’s great at taking charges,” Massaponax head coach Darren Berkley said. “I can’t take credit for that. He was good at that when he came here [in 2018 from Stafford]. I haven’t seen a big guy take charges like that in a long time. They were momentum changers. We couldn’t stop them.”
Claiborne’s big defensive play came in the form of a blocked shot on the Pioneers’ fast-break attempt with just four seconds to go and the Panthers nursing their one-point lead.
Claiborne swatted Chad Watson’s layup attempt out of bounds. The Pioneers had an opportunity to set up for the game-winner, and the Panthers switched from a zone defense to a man-to-man.
The sudden change forced the Pioneers to throw a long pass from underneath their basket to half-court. The Pioneers were frantically searching for a shot when Ford received the pass and heaved a desperation attempt.
“My heart sank a little bit,” Claiborne said. “I was kind of nervous about it going in. I saw it hit the backboard and there was a lot of joy and happiness.”
The Panthers have plenty to be joyous about. After redistricting in Spotsylvania County, they lost three key performers in all-Commonwealth District guard Khai Seargeant and forwards Brandon Hilliard and Robert Harvey, who have all helped Courtland to a 22-2 record this season.
Berkley said the Panthers may not have a plethora of individual talent but they’re playing as a cohesive unit. And they’ve made history for the school, which opened in 1998.
“It’s unbelievable,” Berkley said of the team’s breakthrough season. “The Lord has blessed us for sure.”
|Massaponax
|15
|19
|18
|4
|—
|56
|Patriot
|12
|9
|14
|20
|—
|55
Massaponax (19-6): Alphonso Williams 9, Tyheem Kimble 0, Noryen Lasley 4, Dorion Staples 19, Carlton Jacobs 6, Arkese Claiborne 16, Lanxton Athy 2. Totals 24 6-10 56.
Patriot (20-5): Ellis Nayeri 3, Zack Blue 13, Chad Watson 7, Allen Davis 6, Trey Nelson 12, Nasir Coleman 1, Jackson Ford 6, Darrell Johnson 5, Tyler Stringer 2. Totals 18 12-20 55.
3-pointers: Massaponax 2 (Staples 2). Patriot 7 (Nelson 2, Blue 2, Ford, Nayeri, Watson).
