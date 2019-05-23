Jake Cover offers a game smile when the question is posed: Did the Colonial Forge sophomore have a hand in the Eagles’ double-overtime victory, or did he have a hand in it?
“Maybe,” he quips with Maradona-like plausible deniability.
Regardless of which appendage(s) it involved, Cover’s diving score in the 86th minute of Thursday’s Region 6B quarterfinal against Riverbend reversed Colonial Forge’s season-long fortunes in a 1–0 win.
This had been a snakebitten Eagles (7–8) side—obvious tallies called back, questionable offside calls, not to mention a slew of one-goal setbacks.
“One of them finally went our way,” Forge coach Adam Spinelli said.
Riverbend (6–10) saw its best chance clank off the upper 90, then off the unaware heel of hulking Forge goalkeeper Andrew Barros early in the first half. For forty minutes, then 80, and then 85, neither side could break through. A muddy pitch compromised footing and quality back line play quelled whatever opportunities did materialize.
Less than a minute into the second extra period, Cover carved out a pocket of space inside the six-yard box, and junior Bobby Annunziato put his cross on the money.
“I saw the ball coming in and knew I had to win it,” Cover said. “Somehow.”
No sooner had Cover scored than Spinelli changed tactics. He dropped seven into the midfield, with his fastest player up top to run interference. The strategy helped the Eagles run out the remaining 4:17 with little threat of a Riverbend equalizer.
First-year Bears coach Brian Cannavo watched his youthful roster adjust to varsity-caliber play, a transition expedited by the leadership of the team’s upperclassmen.
“Just tremendous growth,” he said. “We had a phenomenal senior group.”
While the Eagles lack a natural goal scorer, they’ve not hurting for soccer acumen. Spinelli alternated between three different systems in Thursday’s game alone.
“Their tactical IQ is unreal,” he said. “You could see that today. They were able to adjust without a problem.”
When Colonial Forge travels to Thomas Dale for Tuesday’s Region 6B semifinal, the learning curve will be much steeper. But the Eagles are armed with the knowledge that they can overcomes foes and fatigue alike.
“It feels good to finally get one, and we just have to keep going,” Spinelli said. “They just kept competing, and that’s all you can ask for this time of year.”