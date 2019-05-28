Whenever the Chancellor boys soccer team steps on the field, there is an expectation of a high level of play.
Despite the final score, that was missing at times in Tuesday’s 6–1 Region 4B semifinal win over visiting Hanover.
Chancellor head coach Mike Webb said something was definitely missing on the night.
“We didn’t play with as much urgency as we usually do,” said the veteran coach, who notched his 498th career win. “We usually move the ball a lot quicker. Maybe that was because of them or whatever.”
The Chargers (19–0) did manage to build a 3–0 lead heading into the intermission thanks to two goals from Carr and one from Jake Peterson. Peterson also provided an assist in the period, as did Josh Rasure.
Peterson, one of the Chancellor’s 13 seniors, thought the Chargers knew what needed to be done coming into the matchup, but said he didn’t really see it until after teammate Mike Kreider tallied 18 minutes into the second half to make it 4–0.
“We knew that we should come into the game with confidence,” the midfielder said. “We should expect to win and play hard and play our best, and just let the game do what it does.
“The first goal in the second half kind of picked us up and we knew that we could just finish the game. We started going in harder than we were at the beginning and kept scoring, and finished them off.”
That they did.
Thirty-two seconds later sophomore Bertrand Niyungeko one-timed a cross from Eli Carr into the right side of the goal to make it 5–0.
Then, with the Chargers substituting freely during the the final 15 minutes of play, freshman Dulier Caballero closed out his side’s scoring with seven minutes to play. Riley Foster assisted the score.
John Leimann then tallied a minute later for Hanover (12–6–1), ending Chancellor’s shutout bid.
The rest that the Chargers’ starters got in the closing minutes could be key heading into Thursday’s championship, where they will host fifth-seeded Monacan. The Chiefs upset top-seeded Midlothian 2–1 in overtime in Tuesday’s other semifinal.
“Every little second counts. Everything you can do matters at this point,” Webb said.
The most important thing going forward, however, is the Chargers playing up to their expectations Webb added.
“Right now, the only team that can beat us is if we beat ourselves. If we play the right way and play the way we train all year, we’ve got a pretty good chance of winning every night.”