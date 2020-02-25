MANASSAS—As she made her way to the parking lot following Tuesday’s Region 6B semifinal, Osbourn Park girls basketball coach Chrissy Kelly paused at the white activities bus idling in front of her school.
“No. 13,” she said, shaking her head incredulously. “That should be illegal.”
Cameren Downs spent the final game of her Colonial Forge career victimizing defenders, her 16 points the product of dazzling dribbles and how’d-she-do-that finishes at the basket.
In the end, however, Downs’ offensive sleight of hand couldn’t prevent her senior season from ending one game shy of the state tournament with a 51-41 loss.
Fellow senior Brayla Bogier finished with 13 points, including a contested buzzer beater that gave the Eagles a 13-12 edge after one quarter. The lead changed hands often, with Osbourn Park taking a 34-32 lead into halftime.
The Yellow Jackets relied on a heavy volume of 3-point attempts—connecting on five shots beyond the arc—and created open looks by driving and kicking the ball outside.
“We knew everything about them, our scout [report] was to a T,” Eagles coach Lashaun Cook said. “At that point, we had every tool we needed to win this game.”
Madison Scarborough had a game-high 20 points for the Yellow Jackets (20-5), who will travel to Colgan for Friday’s championship at 7 p.m. Scarborough's 3-pointer at the 5:20 mark of the fourth quarter broke open a previously close contest, giving Osbourn Park a 42-35 lead it would never relinquish.
Trailing by double digits down the stretch, the Eagles (17-6) showed few signs of capitulation. Accordingly, the Yellow Jackets didn’t relent.
“They could win that game in any point in time because [Downs] was that good,” Kelly said.
For Downs and Colonial Forge’s seniors, Tuesday’s game marked the close of a career that opened on a high note four years ago. Downs started for a star-studded roster that thumped Oakton to claim the first girls state basketball title in Stafford County history.
Cook’s favorite memory from her star point guard’s high school career actually precedes it.
“Cameren’s eighth grade year, she told us when she gets to Forge, we’re going to get a ring,” Cook said. “And we did.”
|Colonial Forge
|13
|11
|8
|9
|—
|41
|Osbourn Park
|12
|8
|14
|17
|—
|51
Colonial Forge: Cameren Downs 16, Brayla Bogier 13, Jenna Grey 6, Le’Taysha Arrington 3, Riley Morrison 3, Isabella Wylie 0, Riley Delcore 0, Ashlee Fortier 0. Totals: 15 9-17 41.
Osbourn Park: Madison Scarborough 20, Josephine Raflo 11, K. Lemanski 9, H. Kellogg 5, H. Osaro 2, T. Epps 2, K. Cole 2. Totals 17 12-17 51.
3-pointers: Colonial Forge 2 (Grey 2). Osbourn Park 5 (Raflo 3, Lemanski, Scarborough).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.