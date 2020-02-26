Trailing visiting Patrick Henry-Ashland with less than 20 seconds to go in Wednesday's Region 4B quarterfinal, the Eastern View girls basketball team was in need of a miracle to keep its season alive.
That's when a familiar face made the play of the year for the Cyclones.
Sarah Hatfield stole an inbounds pass, drove the length of the court and split a pair of defenders for the game-winning layup, lifting Eastern View to a 53-52 victory over the Patriots.
The win advances the Cyclones (20-4) to a 6 p.m. region semifinal showdown at Monacan on Friday, where a berth in the Class 4 state tournament will be on the line. The Chiefs (21-2) easily dispatched visiting Chancellor 72-27 in their quarterfinal matchup.
“This is the most resilient group of kids I’ve ever coached,” Eastern View head coach Mike McCombs said. “I’ve been coaching both boys and girls basketball for 26 years, and I’ve never seen a group that is this resilient. They just don’t give up.”
Just as in last Friday's rally from a 21-point third quarter deficit to defeat King George in the Battlefield District championship game, the Cyclones were forced to show their resolve down the stretch against an upset-minded Patrick Henry squad that showed no signs of being a willing victim in Eastern View's quest for a third straight trip to the state tourney.
Buoyed by six points from Ava Smith and four from T'Niyah Baylor, the Patriots (13-10) used a 14-2 run to seize a 14-7 advantage by the end of the opening period. They never trailed afterward until Hatfield's last-second heroics.
Smith, who scored a game-high 20 points, knocked down two 3-pointers to help Patrick Henry open up a 26-12 edge midway through the second stanza, forcing McCombs to burn a timeout.
That's when Hatfield made her presence felt for the first time. Coming out of the timeout, the senior forward scored six points during a 9-0 run that pulled the Cyclones within 26-21.
Greene's steal and ensuing layup fueled a 7-0 Eastern View spurt to start the second half, tying the score at 30. But behind eight more points from Smith, the Patriots clung to a 43-41 edge through three quarters.
Patrick Henry got two baskets from Baylor and one from Jessica Osuanah in the first three minutes of the final frame, taking a 49-43 lead and setting the stage for a dizzying finish.
First, Greene sank a pair of free throws and added two layups, tying things up again at 49-49 with just over a minute remaining.
The Patriots' Logan Nuckols responded with a three-point play, putting her team back on top 52-49.
Down three, Destiny Washington drained a jumper to pull the Cyclones within 52-51 with less than a minute to go.
Eastern View forced a turnover with 40 seconds remaining, but the Cyclones misfired on the potential go-ahead basket, giving possession back to Patrick Henry with 25 seconds left.
Nuckols then missed the front end of a one-and-one, but the rebound caromed off an Eastern View player before going out of bounds, giving the Patriots an inbounds play along the baseline.
Destiny Washington got a hand on the fateful pass, and Hatfield snatched it up and made her mad dash to the hoop.
The play was eerily similar to one Hatfield made in the final minutes of the King George game last Friday.
“She just has the 'IT' factor," McCombs said of Hatfield, who finished with 12 points. "Whatever it is, she's got it. It’s certainly not luck; it's hard work and sheer determination on her part. She is the glue that keeps us all together.”
Greene led the Cyclones with 19 points.
Nuckols added 12 points to Patrick Henry's cause, while Baylor tallied 10.
|Patrick Henry
|14
|16
|13
|9
| —
|52
|Eastern View
|7
|16
|18
|12
|—
|53
Patrick Henry (13-10): Jessica Osuanah 2, Logan Nuckols 12, T'Niyah Baylor 10, Jamie Hughes 2, Callie Deshazo 6, Ava Smith 20. Totals: 23 3-6 52.
Eastern View (20-4): Makayla McCombs 0, Terese Greene 19, Anya Lawson 1, Trinity Washington 7, Sarah Hatfield 12, McKenna Warren 2, Destiny Washington 6, Montana Hoffman 6. Totals: 21 9-15 53.
3-pointers: Patrick Henry 3 (Smith 2, Nuckols). Eastern View 2 (Greene, Hoffman).
