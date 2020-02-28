RICHMOND — Early in Friday’s Region 4B semifinal between the Eastern View and Monacan girls basketball teams, it appeared as if the visiting Cyclones were prepared to test the mighty Chiefs.
Then the second quarter came, and the wheels fell off for Eastern View.
Junior guard Jordan Hodges poured in a game-high 24 points, and backcourt mates Kaira Winston and Lena Lee added 16 and 13, respectively, as Monacan used a 20-4 second-period run to cruise to a 73-29 victory.
The Chiefs (22-2) will host Hanover (22-1), a 55-36 winner over King George in the evening’s other semifinal, for the region title on Monday. Regardless of the outcome of that matchup, they’ll also play in the upcoming Class 4 state tournament for the sixth straight season. They won state titles in back-to-back-to-back years in 2015, 2016 and 2017.
“I thought we really picked it up as the game went on in terms of our heart and hustle,” Monacan head coach Larry Starr said.
Thanks to four points each from Terese Greene, Sarah Hatfield and McKenna Warren, the Cyclones (20-5) kept things close in the opening quarter, trailing just 20-14 at its conclusion. In fact, had it not been for the hot shooting of Hodges, who sank a pair of 3-pointers and registered 12 of her points in the frame, they likely would’ve found themselves in an even more advantageous position.
“I felt good right from the start,” Hodges said of her early explosion. “My role on this team is to score, so I just wanted to come out and get us going.”
“I personally think she’s the best guard in the state,” Starr said of Hodges, who was a first-team all-state performer in each of the past two seasons. “I think she’s that good, and I sometimes have to yell at her to shoot the ball more. She’s a great player.”
Once Eastern View started to focus more of its attention on Hodges, her teammates made the Cyclones pay.
Both seniors, Winston and Lee netted eight points apiece during the Chiefs’ big run, which encompassed the first five minutes of the second stanza and opened their lead up to 40-18.
“We’ve been playing together for a while,” Winston said of her relationship with Lee and Hodges. “We’ve played together since the sixth grade, both in AAU and here at Monacan, so we all know our roles very well and we each have a sense of when to step up.”
Starr said it wasn’t just the contributions of Winston and Lee that helped Monacan break the contest open, but also a change in his squad’s intensity level.
“Eastern View was outhustling us early in the game,” he said. “I think they got every loose ball in the first quarter, and I was upset with my team because of that. Once we started getting to some of those loose balls, that was the key to gaining separation from them.”
Leading 46-22 at halftime, the Chiefs slammed the door on any hopes the Cyclones had of staging a rally by dominating them 20-2 in the third period. Hodges (eight points), Winston (five) and Sydney Clayton (four) all outscored Eastern View by themselves during that time.
Greene, who had Eastern View’s lone field goal in the third, finished the night with a team-high eight points. Sarah Hatfield, playing in her final high school game, pulled down a game-high 12 rebounds.
“I told these girls after we won the [Battlefield District] title last week that, even if we didn’t win another game, we’ve had a special season,” said Cyclones head coach Mike McCombs, whose team finished just short of advancing to the state tourney for a third consecutive year. “This was a special group, and I don’t think any of us will ever forget what they accomplished this season.”
|Eastern View
|14
|8
|2
|5
|—
|29
|Monacan
|20
|26
|20
|7
| —
|73
Eastern View (20-5): Makayla McCombs 0, Terese Greene 8, Anya Lawson 0, Trinity Washington 4, Sarah Hatfield 4, McKenna Warren 4, G.G. Gilmore 4, Cherish Strother 1, Destiny Washington 2, Christa Brown 0, Khloe Bowles 2, Montana Hoffman 0. Totals: 11 7-15 29.
Monacan (22-2): Taylor Anderson 0, Jada Norman 1, Lena Lee 13, Caitlyn Rodriguez 0, Sydney Clayton 6, Kaira Winston 16, Ashley Dunn 7, Lilly Hoy 0, Linden Madison 4, Jordan Hodges 24, Nicole Davis 2, Syana Archie 0. Totals: 23 20-23 73.
3-pointers: Eastern View 0. Monacan 7 (Hodges 4, Lee 2, Dunn).
