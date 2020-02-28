Nineteen turnovers in one half usually spell trouble for any basketball team.
For the King George girls, who committed 19 in the first half of Friday’s Region 4B semifinal game with Hanover, they were a big concern, but the Foxes still led the visiting Hawks by 12 points at the break.
Their 23–11 lead was the product of a 13–3 scoring run in the second quarter, along with a big boost from the Hawks, who turned over the ball 15 times themselves. Unfortunately for coach Neil Lyburn’s squad, the second half was a different story.
Fueled by an aggressive defense and a decisive edge on the boards, Hanover came out and played like a team that had lost just once during the season and outscored their hosts 44–13. The result was a convincing 55–36 victory that earned the Hawks a berth in the regional title game and their first-ever trip to the state tournament.
Hanover (22–1) will travel to Monacan on Monday to face the Chiefs, who overwhelmed Eastern View 73–29 on Friday. King George closed its season at 19–5.
“Hanover played really good defense and things didn’t go our way in the second half,” said Lyburn, who was at his team’s side despite undergoing surgery on his Achilles heel the previous day. “We did the best we could with what we had. I’m proud of these girls.”
The Foxes’ ball-handling woes were their downfall in the second half, but Hanover’s defensive pressure had a lot to do with King George’s struggles.
Hustling guard Jordan Davis led a spirited rally by the Hawks that saw them outscore King George 16–0 to start the second half and erase their deficit in a hurry. Davis, who netted 24 points, and hard-working forward Adrianna Jacobs (nine points), were big catalysts in the outburst.
“I think we just took a deep breath and said that wasn’t us in the first half,” said Hanover coach Mike Rohr. “We just needed to take better care of the ball and play tougher. We did a much better job on the boards, too.”
Senior Oma Aguolo kept the Foxes within striking distance after the Hawks had taken the lead. Her buzzer-beating 3-pointer at the end of the third quarter pulled King George to within four points (35–31). But clearly, Hanover had seized the game’s momentum.
With Davis leading the way, the Hawks kept building steam and pulled away in the final minutes. In the fourth quarter, they converted 17 free throws and out-rebounded the Foxes 13–5. Aiyana Ellis’ basket with a minute left broke a long scoring drought for King George, but by then the outcome had been decided.
“We knew as a team that we weren’t done in the first half,” said Davis. “We were a little too fired up. But in the second half, we settled down and played Hanover basketball. I’m proud to be a part of this team.”
The absence of King George point guard Lauren McCall, who was lost at midseason due to an injury, was noticeable for the Foxes against Hanover’s pressure, but Lyburn was proud of how his team responded without her in the lineup.
“We had some players playing different roles,” said Lyburn. “It was tough, but they did the best they could, and I’m proud of them.”
Aguolo, who closed her career with 17 points after scoring 25 in Tuesday’s win over Powhatan in the region quarterfinals, was also proud of the Foxes’ ability to battle through adversity.
“Our team has a high mentality,” said Aguolo. “We work through things together, as a team and as a family. We never gave up tonight.”
|Hanover
|8
|3
|24
|20
|—
|55
|King George
|10
|13
|8
|5
|—
|36
Hanover (22-1): Kayla Ford 1, Erin Woodson 7, Jordan Davis 24, Jessica Russell 0, Adrianna Jacobs 9, Madison Miller 5, Emily Mott 2, Carolina Goldkuhle 0, Julia Mardigian 7. Totals: 15 22-27 55.
King George (19-5): Aiyana Ellis 7, Oma Aguolu 17, Briana Ellis 6, Latasha Johnson 0, Katherine Healey 2, Gabby Mack 4, Haylee Callahan 0. Totals: 15 4-8 36.
3-pointers: Hanover 3 (Woodson, Davis, Madrigian). KG 2 (A. Ellis, Aguolu).
