Unlike her opponents, Elena Beasley was hoping for penalty kicks Tuesday night.
Colonial Forge’s senior goalkeeper has the right combination of athleticism, poise and self-esteem to excel at the crucial one-on-one confrontations that decide many a tight playoff game.
She did exactly that in Tuesday night’s Region 6B semifinal, stopping one Riverbend attempt and forcing another to sail wide as the Eagles topped the Bears 4–1 in penalty kicks after the teams played to a 2–2 tie.
“I’m very confident in penalty kicks,” said Beasley, a first-team all-Commonwealth District choice who has signed with Rollins (Fla.) College. “It’s all a guessing game, and I guess right a large percentage of the time.”
Colonial Forge (9–9–1), seeded seventh in the region, avenged two regular-season shutout losses to the Bears and earned its first trip to the Class 6 state tournament since 2013. First, the Eagles will visit James River in Thursday’s regional final.
Simply scoring against the Bears (9–7–3) was a new experience for the Eagles this season. And when Lily Morrison evened the game with 11:13 to play on a nifty side-foot volley, Colonial Forge started liking its chances—especially the longer the game went on.
“We were trying to win in regulation or overtime,” coach David Rombough said, “but we knew that once we got to PKs, we had an advantage, because you know Elena is going to make at least one big save.”
She did just that against Kaitlyn Riggleman on Riverbend’s third penalty kick. Meanwhile, Madelyn Sayegh, Sydney Pincumbe, Avery Bonner and Meghan Lewton all converted for the Eagles.
Beasley also made several key saves late in regulation and in the four five-minute overtime periods simply to get the Eagles to penalty kicks.
“We definitely did not wan to go to penalty kicks, not with Beasley in goal,” Riverbend coach David Wessel said. “She’s a senior leader, and I think she’s the reason why they’re going to the regional final.”
Besides her skill, Beasley had a bit of good fortune on her side. The Bears nearly won it in on a scramble in the final seconds of the second of four five-minute overtime periods, but the referee ruled the ball had not crossed the goal line. (Said Wessel: “I still think that was in.”) And just before Morrison’s tying goal, Riverbend’s Lauren Peyton nailed a shot that hit the crossbar and rebounded straight down.
Junior Mackenzie Burns netted her 20th and 21st goals for the Bears, one late in the first half and the other just after intermission. That gave Riverbend a 2-–1 lead after Alexandra Lewis volleyed home a shot off in the game’s 15th minute on Colonial Forge’s fourth corner of the early going.
“They capitalized on their set pieces, and we didn’t,” Wessel said.
That means the Eagles, who have eight seniors on their roster, get to keep playing for at least two more games.
“Record-wise, it doesn’t look like a super season,” Rombough said. “But we were banged up in the middle of the season. We had half a dozen scratches in eight or nine games, and we’re still not completely healthy. ... But we looked at it as our opportunity: How do you want to go out as a senior‑by making it to states?”
Count Beasley as a believer.