“Our time” has been the motto for Colonial Forge’s girls lacrosse team.
After a comeback 12–10 victory over visiting Cosby in the Region 6B championship on Tuesday afternoon, it seems that the Eagles’ time is now.
The win was redemption for the No. 1-seeded Eagles, who fell to the same Titans team in last year’s regional final.
“We really let Cosby get the best of us last season,” sophomore Maggie Hatton said. “We came into this game knowing we improved and that we weren’t going to lose. That mindset turned the game around for us.”
Colonial Forge fell behind early 4–1 after a sloppy opening 15 minutes, but Hatton and senior Kailey Clasen turned it around late in the first half.
An unassisted goal each from Hatton and Clasen tied the game at 4 with less than five minutes left in the opening half.
Two quick scores from Cosby seemingly changed momentum, until Clasen ripped the ball from Cosby goalie Colleen Hanneberry and fired a strike into the back of the net.
“ ‘All gas, no brakes,’ that’s what we kept telling each other,” said Clasen.
In fact, Clasen’s first half swipe-and-score lit a fire under the Eagles, and that aggressiveness took over in the second half.
Within the first six minutes of the final half, Colonial Forge scored four goals. Hatton was the table-setter for her team, assisting on three of those four goals and scoring one herself.
The scrappiness that Clasen and the Eagles put on display can be accredited to a district loss to Mountain View earlier this season. “Ever that loss to Mountain View, deep down I told myself, ‘I’m not losing another game this season,’” said Clasen. “I’ve pushed my team to not let a loss get into our heads.”
Sophomore attackman Mary Ellen Schuster also came on strong in the second half, scoring three goals and tallying two assists. Sophomore midfielder Annemarie Hanville scored two goals and senior Kadence Stanton contributed one goal and an assist.
Throughout the final minutes, the Eagles kept the Titans at arm’s length, due in large part to a couple of key saves by goalie Mel Rodgers, who finished with eight saves.
BOYS LACROSSE
CLOVER HILL 10, COLONIAL FORGE 3
When the final seconds ran off the clock, the victorious Eagles stormed the field to hoist their championship in front of their home fans and splashed head coach Nate Medic with a celebratory water cooler bath.
Though the contest was emotionally draining, Medic does not see a letdown from his squad during the State 6 playoffs.
“We are going come out tomorrow and practice harder than we have all year,” Medic said. “This team is hungry, and we haven’t been satisfied all year.”
In Tuesday’s nightcap, the Colonial Forge boys lacrosse team was defeated by Cosby 10–3 in the Region 6B Championship.
The Eagles started out slowly after trailing 4–0 after the first quarter and could never quite get out of neutral.
Colonial Forge coach Phil Fant was disappointed at his team’s performance. “We came out flat. They came out ready to play and we didn’t,” said Fant.
The Eagles particularly had trouble with freshman attackman Owen Fasulka who racked up four goals and four assists for the Titans.
Fant believes that his team was surprised by Cosby, who was defeated twice by James River, an opponent the Eagles had just defeated a week prior.
Coach Fant: “We came out flat, we really didn’t start playing until the 2nd quarter and by that point we were down 4-0” “They came ready to play, and unfortunately we didn’t”
“Some of the emotion from the James River game carried over to today,” Fant said. “Knowing that James River beat (Cosby) twice this year, I think they took them for granted.”
The Titans were the more physical team from the jump, and were constantly on offense, keeping the Eagles on their heels throughout the course of the game.
Colonial Forge will have a few days to learn from their mistakes, as the Eagles will face South County on Friday or Saturday.