It was a critical point in an intense contest to decide a berth in the Class 6 state lacrosse tournament.
The sparse but enthusiastic crowd was loud and engaged and players and coaches on both sidelines were whooping it up.
Still, above all the noise, Colonial Forge senior Sam Sharps heard head coach Phil Fant bark “Look at Daniel! Look at Daniel!”
There were less than three minutes remaining in sudden death overtime and the Eagles were tied with James River at 8 in the Region 6B semifinals.
Sharp took heed to his coach’s instructions and fired a pass to an open Daniel Merida in the middle of the Rapids’ defense.
Merida delivered the first overtime game-winning goal of his young career as the Eagles escaped with a thrilling 9-8 victory.
Colonial Forge (15-3) will host Cosby on Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. with a chance to capture its third straight regional championship.
Sharps and Merida both said they could hear Fant clearly.
“When I heard him, I looked up at Sam,” Merida said. “We made eye contact and the rest was the goal.”
Fant said throughout the game the Rapids’ defense confused his team. He noted James River continued to slide a defender away from the crease but the Eagles couldn’t figure out whose man it was.
“So this time we just pulled everybody up and we sent one person to the crease to figure out who it was and it was Daniel’s man that was sliding,” Fant said.
Fant was initially apprehensive because Sharps didn’t make a move. He just fired a pass straight to Merida.
Fant said when the goal scored “it was a great feeling.”
The Eagles were humbled in a 12-2 loss to the Rapids in a preseason scrimmage.
“It’s night and day,” Fant said of his team now and then. “James River didn’t expect this type of game based on what they saw in the scrimmage. But these kids are resilient as heck.”
Sharps recorded four goals and two assists for the Eagles. Merida added three scores. Tyler Howard and Sam Duggan scored one goal each.
GIRLS LACROSSE
COLONIAL FORGE 17, JAMES RIVER 7
Nate Medic pledged after Colonial Forge suffered a “humbling” three-goal loss to Mountain View last month that the Eagles would use their first setback of the season as fuel for the remainder of the campaign.
The Eagles have done just that. Colonial Forge hasn’t endured a defeat since. The Eagles’ latest dominant performance is a 17-7 victory over James River Wednesday night in the Region 6B semifinals.
“We said after that loss we’d do everything we could to turn it into a positive and come back stronger,” Medic said. “The girls responded really well … It’s been a very successful season so far and I know speaking for myself and speaking for my team, none of us are ready to give this up yet.”
Colonial Forge (18-1) will host Cosby in the region title game on Tuesday at 5 p.m. The win over the Rapids ensures the Eagles will return to the Class 6 state quarterfinals.
The Eagles finished 14-5 last season, but lost to Cosby in the region title game and saw their season end at the hands of James Madison in the opening round of states.Medic said the Eagles had six goals entering this season and they’ve accomplished four. They won the winter league title, the Commonwealth District tournament championship, their first regular season game and earned the No. 1 seed in region play.
The Eagles now aim to win the region title and at least one game in the state tournament.
“Goal No. 5 is Tuesday,” Medic said.
On Wednesday, the Eagles were paced by four goals and an assist from Kadence Stanton and three goals apiece from Addy Talkington and Kailey Clasen. Emily Ponce, Mary Ellen Schuster and Maggie Hatton provided two goals each. Schuster also delivered four assists. Anne Marie Hanville had one goal and one assist.
“This means a lot to us,” Talkington said. “Last year was a down season for us. We’re working so hard this year. We want rings.”