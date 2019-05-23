On a night when the Courtland softball team honored its senior players, the Cougars showed that experience usually pays big dividends, especially in the playoffs.
Despite being out hit by upset-minded Eastern View in Thursday night’s Region 4B quarterfinals, Courtland showed its mettle and turned back the Cyclones 6–3 to advance to next week’s semifinals.
The Cougars (14–5) will host Patrick Henry–Ashland on Tuesday at 6 p.m. with a chance to earn their first berth in a regional final under coach Tom Wingert. Eastern View, which started eight underclassmen this year, finished its season at 11–11.
“Eastern View didn’t quit,” said Wingert. “They say it’s hard to beat a team three times, but to do it four times is at the next level. I’m proud of these girls.”
The Cougars had defeated the Cyclones by a combined 24–6 margin in their three previous meetings this season. But Thursday’s game featured a different script.
Eastern View freshman pitcher Katie Scott kept the Cougars’ bats quiet for much of the game. She struck out eight and gave up just four hits. But when you have the veteran leadership that Courtland does, four hits can get the job done.
The Cougars set the tone early, grabbing a 1–0 lead in the bottom of the first thanks to some heads-up baserunning by sophomore shortstop Ronni Howard.
Howard led off the inning with a walk, stole second and took third on an overthrow. She then raced home and scored on a squeeze bunt by pitcher Cameron Buzzell. It was a sign of things to come.
Howard did not get a hit in the game but scored two runs and turned in a solid effort at short. Meanwhile Buzzell bent but did not break in the circle.
With the Cyclones threatening to make another improbable comeback like they did against King George in Tuesday’s first round, Buzzell closed the door on two late rallies.
The senior made just as big a contribution at the plate with a pair of hits, one a two-run blast in the bottom of the fifth that brought home Alana Tilden. She also smacked a double in the third that scored Tilden and put Courtland in front 3–0.
“Cam did a great job for us,” said Wingert. “She got us out of some sticky situations. She’s good at that and has done it all year.”
After falling behind 4–0, Eastern View got on the scoreboard in the fourth after Katelin Haase singled for one of her three hits and scored on a sacrifice fly by Scott. Tristen Norris also scored on a passed ball to cut the Cyclones’ deficit to two runs.
But Buzzell’s two-run shot in the fifth gave Courtland some breathing room and the Cougars made the lead stand up, despite some uneasy moments in the final two frames.
The Cyclones loaded the bases in the sixth with two outs, but Buzzell squelched the rally by striking out Hannah Werth. In the seventh, they cut the lead to 6–3 on hits by Des Scott and Haase, but Buzzell fielded Katie Scott’s line drive with two outs to end the game.
“We had our chances but we didn’t do the little things,” said Eastern View coach Lonnie Myers. “But Courtland is tough, and Buzzell is tough.” Buzzell and her teammates are already looking forward to next week.
“It’s exciting,” said Buzzell. “We have to put our hearts on the field every single game we play now.”
|R
|H
|E
|Eastern View
|000
|200
|1
|—
|3
|7
|1
|Courtland
|103
|020
|x
|—
|6
|4
|2
KATIE SCOTT and Desi Scott. CAMERON BUZZELL and Alanah Lux.