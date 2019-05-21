In nearly 40 years as a track and field coach Louisa’s Jerry Cutright has seen his share of photo finishes.
The one that immediately jumps to mind came in 1983 when the Lions placed second in the Group AA state meet to Waynesboro by 1.67 points after one of Louisa’s 3,200 runners was nipped at the finish line.
Cutright was on the right side of a thriller Tuesday afternoon on the Lions’ home track.
Louisa earned the Region 4B title with 135½ points, nudging past second-place Midlothian by half a point.
The Lions had to hold off Patrick Henry-Ashland for fourth place in the 1,600 relay—the final event of the day—to cement the title.
Cutright said it’s “always good” to come out on top of a nail-biter.
“I’m real proud of the kids’ efforts today,” Cutright said. “It was a team effort. A lot of different kids scored and brought great efforts to the table.”
Courtland head coach J.C. Hall could hardly contain his “butterflies” toward the end of the boys meet.
The veteran football coach, who returned to track and field after a 15-year absence last year, was pacing atop a hill behind the end zone as his boys attempted to hold off Midlothian.
The Cougars did just that and completed a sweep this school year of Battlefield District and region indoor and outdoor team championships.
Courtland finished with 110 ½ points and the Trojans were second with 87½.
“My brother [Brek] talked me into coming back out last year,” said Hall a former track coach at Brooke Point and Spotsylvania. “When I took the job 16 years ago, I wanted to focus on football. But I’m glad he talked me into coming back out for track because he reignited a passion for me.”
Hall said he felt las if he was on a football sideline Tuesday as he watched Courtland’s 3,200-meter runners Robert Gunia and Kyle Ernandes place third and fifth, respectively, to offset Midlothian, which had four runners score in the event.
The Cougars sealed the title with a victory by their 1,600 relay team of Zachary Wadas, Matthew Spicer, Yoan Kongai and Maurice Howard.
“I’m really excited for our whole team because we train together and push each other,” Spicer said. “And this is the reward for our efforts.”
The Cougars got individual region titles from sophomores Spicer in the 400 and Jackson Vollbrecht in the discus. Spicer was also second in the 200, while Vollbrecht was fourth in the shot put. Wadas placed third and fourth in the 200 and 400, respectively. Gunia added a second-place finish in the 1,600 to his showing in the 3,200.
“In every area we’ve got a couple of people that can hold their own and do their own part to benefit the team as a whole,” Wadas said.
Louisa’s girls were bolstered by wins from Dahja Price in the 100 and Ahteara Winn in the high jump. The 400 relay team of Daizhane Hunter, Neisha Ragland, Price and DaShay Shelton also earned a title. Price established a new personal best in the 100 (12.62 seconds) as she sets her sights on an all-state finish at the Class 4 meet which takes place next Friday and Saturday at Liberty University in Lynchburg.
“I’m very excited. I’ve been working since ninth-grade to become one of the best,” said Price, who was also second in the 200. “I’ve just been working hard and believing in myself. My coach has always believed in me. So I just came out here with a positive attitude.”