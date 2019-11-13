For the first 45 minutes of her volleyball team’s Region 4B final against Patrick Henry-Ashland, Courtland coach Casey Conell kept her composure, then decided to put her ‘stern face’ on.
And her timeout talk quickly gained the attention of the Cougars. Despite rallying, the Cougars lost their second set to fall into a 2-0 hole. But the second-year coach managed to light a fire under her team at the same time, enabling Courtland to battle back for a 3-2 victory (14-25, 19-25, 25-7, 25-17, 17-15) and capture their first-ever regional volleyball crown Wednesday night.
“I’m so excited. We had our motivating talk. We all wanted it more this time,” said senior setter Alexa Walsh, who contributed 42 assists and 15 digs. “The third set turned the whole match around.”
Bella Caudill came off the bench to give the Cougars (12-7) a major spark. A one-time transfer from the state of Missouri, the senior had 10 kills. Also reaching double figures in kills were teammates Emily Flamm (15 kills and eight aces) and Oivia Haynes and Amanda Trapp (10 apiece). Macy Burnette had a team-high 20 digs.
“It’s a huge dream we always had,” Caudill said of winning regionals. “I try to keep everyone going and having a smile on their face. If I see anyone down, I go over and shove them to get it out of their head.”
The Cougars managed to cool off a hot Patriots team that came into Wednesday’s final as winners of their last five matches and 11 of their last 12. Pacing the team from Ashland were Alexis McNair with 18 kills, Zophia Walker with 13 kills, Clare Williamson with 26 assists and Jordan Green with five blocked shots.
“They wanted it more,” said Patriots first-year coach Jessica Jones. “We’ve struggled with [defense] the last couple of weeks. Defense was our thing tonight: we didn’t do our best.”
Both teams advance to Saturday’s quarterfinal round of the state tournament. Courtland will entertain Region 4B runner-up Grafton at 6 p.m. Meanwhile, Patrick Henry (20-6) travels to Williamsburg to take on Warhill at 1 p.m. Next Tuesday’s semifinals will be played at the higher seeds, with next Friday’s state final taking place at VCU’s Siegel Center.
The Cougars trailed 18-8 in the second set when Cornell called her critical timeout. Courtland’s play immediately improved, and the Cougars jumped out to a 6-0 advantage. Flamm fueled the flames with five service winners, and later Haynes followed with six service winners to forge a commanding 20-5 lead.
In the fourth set, both Flamm and Haynes both registered three aces to deadlock the match at 2-2. Neither team had more than a two-point advantage in the fifth and deciding set.
“I pick and choose when I get stern with them,” Cornell reflected on her in-match strategy talks. “It was about time to let them know they weren’t playing Courtland ball.
“We gave up a lot of points in the first two sets,” she added. “We were our own worst enemy. Then we got it all together.”
