As Powhatan reeled off point after point in Monday’s Region 4B volleyball semifinal, the visitors’ cheering section voiced its approval in full throat.
To Courtland senior Macy Burnette, the elevated decibel level sounded a lot like disrespect.
“Hearing the other crowd, they’re not allowed to come into our house and cheer like that,” Burnette said. “We had to quiet them up.”
The Cougars started out mutedly enough, dropping the first two sets before ramping up the volume in time to dig out a thrilling five-set (26-28, 18-25, 26-24, 25-17, 15-12) victory.
“We’ve never been a team to give up,” Courtland coach Casey Cornell said. “We’ve never, ever stopped playing. And that’s what I said to them before that third game: ‘This is not the one where you’re going to give up. This is where we’re going to turn it around.’ ”
Courtland (22–6–1) will host Patrick Henry-Ashland in Wednesday’s Region 4B championship at 7 p.m. Depending on the outcome of that game, the Cougars will either host or travel to a Class 4 state quarterfinal on Saturday.
After jumping out to a 10–3 lead in the first set, the Cougars let Powhatan creep back in and eventually eke out a marathon 28–26 margin. Errors unraveled Courtland in a second set that was never particularly close.
What did appear imminent for the Cougars: the end to a once-promising season.
“I think we realized if we lost the next set we were done,” said Courtland senior Alexa Walsh, who recorded 40 assists. “I think we all kind of pumped each other up instead of putting each other down.”
Powhatan pushed Courtland within two points of elimination, pulling ahead 23–22 late in the third set. Junior Emily Flamm (13 kills, two aces) didn’t want to let down her team’s upperclassmen—especially not without an all-consuming effort.
“If we were to lose in three or four sets that would’ve been awful,” Flamm said.
But the Cougars didn’t capitulate, instead rallying for a 26–24 win in the third. With her team up big a set later, Cornell called timeout to deliver a message. The Indians were swaying; it was time to deliver a knockout blow.
“If you win this game, you’ve got it all,” she said. “We’ve got the momentum. We’re deflating them right now.”
Courtland never trailed in the take-all fifth set, leading by as many as six points. No sooner had the final kill hit the court than the gym’s ambient sound shifted for good.
“It was just the excitement and seeing coach Casey jump so high,” Walsh said. “Powhatan went silent and our crowd went wild.”
