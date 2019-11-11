ASHLAND—As the Patrick Henry-Ashland volleyball team stretched its Game 2 lead over King George to 21–17, the Foxes appeared deflated.
They had already dropped Game 1 and another setback would put the visitors in a 2–0 hole in the Region 4B semifinals Monday evening.
King George’s attempt to return a shot from the Patriots meekly hit the net and the Foxes went on to drop the game 25–18.
But head coach Jill Wine’s squad didn’t go away quietly. The Foxes led throughout Game 3 before the Patriots rallied to earn a 3–0 victory (25–19, 25–18, 26–24).
King George (15-11) sees its season come to an end, while Patrick Henry has earned a Class 4 state tournament bid and will travel to Courtland in the region championship game on Wednesday.
“I think everyone felt a little defeated because we were down six or something like that in the second after playing hard and losing the first set,” King George junior libero Lauren Wentzel said. “Then we had a talk and found we needed to play harder in order to beat this team.”
The Foxes fell short of that goal, but they certainly battled in Game 3.
They held a 21–15 lead and forced the Patriots to call timeout. After Patrick Henry trimmed its deficit to 21–19, the Foxes scored three of the next four points for a 24–20 advantage.
But King George admittedly tightened up with the match on the line and the Patriots took advantage of its nervousness. They scored six straight points to close out the match.
Wine said it would’ve been a “whole different match” if the Foxes had found a way to win the third game.
She called timeout with King George leading 24–22 to calm her players down and remind them they were one point away, but to no avail.
“I think sometimes you want it so bad that you get in your head a little bit and you don’t want to be the person to make the last mistake,” King George senior Emma Birkitt said. “It gets people a little too riled up to the point where they’re not playing as smart or we’re not playing our game.”
Birkitt recorded 19 assists and seven digs for the Foxes. Megan Andrews had six kills and two aces. Wentzel contributed 15 digs, two aces and 21 “dimes” or perfect passes.
Freshman Bri Ellis, a call-up from the Foxes’ junior varsity team, had five kills and five blocks.
Wine said underclassmen like Ellis and freshman Rebecca Heim gives her confidence the Foxes can build on their deepest postseason run in at least 12 years.
“We got to the semifinals, so that’s a positive right there,” Wine said. “We have Bri coming in as a sophomore next year. She’s a great blocker. She hits positive hitting efficiency just about every game. We’re going to utilize her in areas where we can get her more attempts.”
Wentzel is set to return for her senior season after an all-Battlefield District junior campaign. Junior Jaylin Washington also gives Wine a reason for hope next fall.
King George believes it learned a valuable lesson Monday.
“This shows us that we can’t take anyone for granted [in the postseason],” Wentzel said. “We have to play up and play to our highest potential.”
