For many players on the Mountain View baseball team, Wednesday night’s Region 5D first-round game against Brooke Point was their first taste of the postseason.
After riding the complete-game effort of hard-throwing pitcher Andrew Neff and a two-run blast by first baseman Zach Kaatz to an 4–2 victory over the pesky Black-Hawks, they’re ready for more.
They’ll get their chance on Thursday when they travel to Potomac for a 5 p.m. quarterfinal matchup with the top-seeded Panthers.
“This is the first playoff game for eight or nine of these guys,” Mountain View coach Craig Lopez said. “They’re excited. They know they belong and that they can play.”
Against Brooke Point, it took another solid effort on the mound by Neff, a first-team All-Commonwealth District selection, to keep them in the game until their bats came alive and they rallied for their second win over Brooke Point in two weeks.
Neff, who tossed a no-hitter earlier this year, improved to 4–1 and struck out eight while scattering five hits. The senior seemed to get stronger as the game progressed.
After giving up a pair of runs to the Black-Hawks in the top of the first on hits by Josh Iannarelli and Ryan Bellamy, Neff settled down and held them scoreless the rest of the way. Six of his strikeouts came after the fourth inning.
“I was just trying to fill up the zone, get the ball in play and let my defense work,” Neff said. “I think we’re peaking at the right time. We’re starting to put it together.”
While Neff was picking up the pace on the mound, the Wildcats’ offense finally got on track in the fourth against Bellamy, who had handcuffed them for three innings and not allowed a hit.
Neff spoiled the no-hitter with a sharp single to right-center and then scored on a towering home run to left by Kaatz, who changed the game’s momentum with one swing on a 3–2 count.
“They lived outside on me all day,” Kaatz said. “But I managed to get it to a 3–2 count and then he came right over the plate with a fastball.”
Kaatz’s big blast appeared to give Neff—and the rest of the Wildcats—a boost of confidence. After Neff sat down the Black–Hawks in order in the fifth, Mountain View (9–11) took the lead in their half of the inning with some timely hitting.
Will Hamill and Evan Hamill both scored in the frame. Will bunted and scored on a groundout with the bases loaded. Evan came home when Neff helped his own cause with his second hit of the game, a bloop single to right.
“We competed,” Lopez said. “I think Zach turned the whole tide. Once they realized he put us back in it, they responded and did really well.”
The loss ended the season for Brooke Point (7–12). Their seven wins are the most the Black–Hawks have posted in the past six years.
“I’m proud of the boys,” Black–Hawks coach Matt Cavalier said. “I think we figured out who we are this year and we found our identity. We have a lot of kids coming back next year and a lot to build on. I’m excited.”
Lopez believes Thursday’s contest against the top-seeded Panthers will be a challenge, but one that’s coming at the right time for his team.
“For us personally, the best thing for us is to do is get right back out there and play up at Potomac,” Lopez said. “We’ll be ready.”
