The skies cleared, and the “baseball gods” smiled on the Stafford baseball team Thursday evening.
Besides registering a rare four-game sweep of county rival North Stafford, the Indians’ Mike Tolson posted the team’s first no-hitter in 11 season, downing the Wolverines 5–0 in Region 5D quarterfinal-round play.
Need more? Besides benefiting from a disputed call in left-center field, the Indians’ likely four-hour bus trip for a semifinal game at Halifax vanished when bracket top-seed Potomac lost to Mountain View, re-shuffling the mix: the Indians (21–2) now play their semifinal game at home against Orange on Tuesday.
“A great job by Mike. He always goes out on the mound and dominates no matter what,” senior outfielder Caleb McAllister said. “We have 100 percent trust in him and 100 percent confidence he is going to throw the rock and give us a chance every game.”
McAllister, the University of Mary Washington-bound senior, singled and scored Stafford’s first run in the fourth; hit a sacrifice fly that drove in the team’s third run in the fifth; and collided with center fielder Elijah Lambros on the long smash by the Indians’ Jahiem Green in the fifth inning.
“We collided. It took me a second to realize we ran into each other,” said Lambros, who doubled, tripled and scored twice. “Then I jumped up looking for the ball. ‘Where’s the ball?’ “
With Green’s speed, the shutout probably would have been gone if the ball fell to the ground for a hit, but the umpire ruled McAllister had caught the ball, ending the threat. North Stafford coach Jim Labrusciano disputed the call and described it as a ‘huge momentum shift.’
“In practice, always say I have to get ahead early to keep everyone up,” Tolson said of his first career no-hitter, while striking out 10. “If I happen to walk somebody, I don’t let it show.”
Three North Stafford batters reached safety, twice on walks and an infield error.
Stafford’s last no-hitter was Daniel King’s 6–0 blanking of George Washington–Danville in 2009. The Western Carolina-bound Tolson credits coach Tommy Harrison’s offseason workouts and stressing efficient pitching techniques for his dominance as a senior.
Tucker Sullivan also contributed to the victory with two hits and an RBI.
“I think we’ve had better at-bats, but for the most part we have quality at-bats,” Harrison said. “We don’t always get a hit, but we put the ball in play and we have some good team speed and we take advantage of it.”
Posting 1–0, 5–1 and 3–0 victories in previous encounters, Harrison described the Wolverines (15–10) as “a gritty, free-swinging bunch.”
|R
|H
|E
|North Stafford
|000
|000
|0
|—
|0
|0
|2
|Stafford
|000
|122
|x
|—
|5
|6
|1
JACOB VIA, Hunter Trimarchi (6) and Elmer Figueroa. MIKE TOLSON and Joe Tolson.