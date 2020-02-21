Lately, whenever the Stafford and North Stafford basketball teams face each other, the outcome isn’t decided until late in the fourth quarter.
Friday night’s fourth meeting of the season in the Region 5D quarterfinals at North Stafford wasn’t any different.
After trailing the fast-starting Indians for more than two quarters in a physical battle, the Wolverines rallied behind area-scoring leader Javon Swinton’s 24 points and a tenacious defense to pull out a gritty 43–41 victory.
The win earned coach Steve Hibberd’s squad its second straight trip to the regional semifinals on Tuesday. The Wolverines (17–7) will travel to Roanoke to play top-seeded Patrick Henry with a berth in the Class 5 state playoffs on the line. The Patriots defeated Mountain View 46–43 on Friday.
The Indians and Wolverines had split their last two meetings by a total of four points. North prevailed 50–49 in last Friday’s thriller in the Commonwealth District semifinals. Friday’s hard-fought rematch came as no surprise to Hibberd.
“Stafford plays hard and is a tough matchup for anybody,” said Hibberd. “But we have a senior-laden group who has been there. That really says something in a tournament game. We felt confident in the second half tonight even though we were down.”
Stafford (12–8) came out strong in the first half and grabbed the early momentum with an aggressive zone defense that kept Swinton in check and had the Wolverines a little off-balance. A floater in the lane by Tishawn Ellis sparked the Indians to a quick 6–0 lead before Hibberd called timeout.
North recovered in the second quarter, but was unable to take the lead against the scrappy Indians and their leading scorer, Jacob Duniver, who finished with 12 points. Duniver’s step-back 3-pointer gave the Indians a 20–13 advantage late in the period. It was the biggest lead of the night for either team.
Swinton answered with two baskets, including a 3-pointer from the top of the key, to narrow the margin to 20–18 at the half and the Wolverines posed themselves for a run in the second half, although it took almost six minutes for them to take the lead.
“This game was all about heart,” said Wolverines guard Elisha Brown, who joined Swinton in double figures with 12 points. “We just had to keep battling with them. We really wanted it.”
Swinton saved his best work until the second half, when he scored 15 points and grabbed seven of his 11 rebounds. His athletic drive in the lane with two minutes left in the third quarter gave North its first lead, 28–26. He scored again off a steal to keep them in front by two at the end of the period.
“Javon was the Free Lance–Star’s player of the year for a reason,” said Hibberd. “And this year he’s gotten better. He does everything for us. He’s matured and he’s like an assistant coach on the floor when he’s out there.”
The Wolverines needed Swinton’s court-awareness and physical play in the closing minutes of the game. After Stafford regained the lead on a tip-in by Duniver (35–34) with four minutes left, Swinton scored seven points to put them back in front and they never trailed again.
Sophomore Joshua Wallace’s 3-pointer cut North’s lead to 42–41 with 14 seconds remaining, but Brown’s free throw and an interception by Holt Eagan on the Indians’ ensuing possession sealed the win for the Wolverines.
“We’re physical and we go hard,” said Swinton. “We’ve been down before and we’ve faced adversity, but we have heart. That’s what makes us strong.”
Stafford first-year coach William Richardson was proud of the Indians’ performance on Friday and for their showing the season.
“We were one stop away tonight,” said Richardson. “My hat goes off to North Stafford for a good job. But we had a good season. We did a lot better than most people predicted. Our kids hung in there.”
Stafford (12-8): James Robinson 0, Tishawn Ellis 4, Donovan Arnason 5, Nicholas Futrell 0, Joshua Wallace 6, Jalen Smith 12, Tyler Turner 0, Amari Moorer 2, Jacob Duniver 12, Nicholas Belako 0. Totals: 16 6-8 41.
North Stafford (16-7): Aiden Pittman 0, Javon Swinton 24, Holt Egan 4, Shawn Asbury 1, Anthony Nieves 0, Nashawn Leftridge 0, Caleb Vasquez 0, Cole Maruchi 0, AJ Labruciano 0, Elisha Brown 12, Isaiah Shaw 2, Hezekiah Brown 0. Totals: 17 5-9 43.
3-pointers: Stafford 3 (Arnason, Wallace, Duniver). NS 4 (E. Brown 3, Swinton).
