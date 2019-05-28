ROANOKE—In a game that was far closer than the final score would indicate the Patrick Henry Patriots were shut out by the Massaponax Panthers, 3—0, in the Region 5D boys soccer semifinals, Tuesday night at Patriots Stadium.
Massaponax advanced to the region final and secured a spot in the state quarterfinals with the win.
Massaponax struck first in the 26th minute when junior forward Julius Williams dribbled the ball deep into PH’s box. While even with the goal line he crossed a pass to Godfrey Abel. The sophomore struck it with his right foot and sent a slow roller toward the left post that Patriots goalkeeper Willian Orozco dove for but could not stop and PH fell behind, 1-0.
“It’s huge [to take the lead first],” said Massaponax head coach Matt Eby. “It was definitely one of those nights where we needed our forwards to come out and finish them early and they did what they needed to do.”
In the 35th minute the Patriots were whistled for a tripping penalty inside their own box and the Panthers were granted a penalty kick. Senior striker Tareq Al Jumaili put a shot straight on net while Orozco dove to the right and Massaponax took a 2–0 lead.
“I think we could have maybe got the momentum in a different direction if we scored early,” said Patrick Henry head coach Chris Dowdy. “I thought we had the better run of chances, they were just a lot more efficient with the ones that they had.”
PH (17–4) was frustrated by the Panther defense and the play of their junior goalkeeper, Sam Herrin. In the occasion that the Patriots were able to manage a high-quality scoring chance, Herrin was up to the task.
In the 18th minute he dove to his left and stopped a shot that was ticketed for the post. In the 43rd minute he lunged to his right and stonewalled a chance from Patrick Henry’s Ndayizeye Bonere. And in the 49th minute, a free kick sailed into Herrin’s box hoping for a Patriot header. He leapt above everybody and punched it out of midair, away from harm.
“Sam’s a guy that is very athletic, he’s obviously not a small goalkeeper,” said Eby. “He does well to come out and close out space and win air balls and that was huge for us.”
On a hot day with temperatures around 90 degrees at the beginning of the game, the Patriots have a handful of players who are observing Ramadan and fasting from sunup to sundown. Despite this, PH seemed to have more energy than Ponax in the second half.
“I was really proud because that’s kind of touch and go, you don’t know what the energy level is like for the guys,” said Dowdy. “We pull them off at 8:30 to give them water. They haven’t had anything all day, they haven’t had anything for warm-ups or to drink.”
Massaponax was able to cash in on its best chance of the second half, however. In the 70th minute, junior forward Gabe Bailey took a pass at the edge of the box and blasted a shot to the upper left corner, extending the lead to 3-0 and dashing any hope of a PH comeback.
Massaponax advanced to the Region 5D finals with the victory and secured a spot in the Class 5 state quarterfinals. It will visit Mountain View Thursday.