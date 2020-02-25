ROANOKE—The Patrick Henry girls picked a perfect time to play its best game of the season, a 70-49 rout of North Stafford on Tuesday in the Patriots’ gym.
“This was the best we’ve played as a team all year,” said sophomore guard Shelby Fiddler. “It was a fast-paced game and we played really well.”
Fast-paced to start, certainly. PH scored 27 points in the first quarter. The Patriots (20-5) opened with a balanced attack that started with Monesha Wright banking in the first shot of the game. Savannah Derey hit from midrange then scored in transition off a steal, one of 11 PH swiped in the game. Wright had a stickback, then Derey and Fiddler hit back-to-back 3-pointers. Two more buckets from Derey and the Patriots were up 18-6 in the first five minutes of the game.
Derey scored 11 of her game-high 22 in the opening quarter. Fiddler had nine of her 17 in that period. Wright finished with 14 points.
“In the game plan, we wanted to come out here and jump on them at the beginning,” Wright said. “We had the intensity we needed, just trying to go to states.”
The win earns the Patriots a third straight trip to the state tournament. They will play William Fleming Friday evening for the Region 5D title.
The Wolverines (12-13) cut the PH lead to eight when Nylah Siler hit a bomb from 22 feet – one of eight treys for North Stafford. Wright then scored back-to-back lay-ups off assists from Fiddler and Derey. The Patriots dominated the boards with an 18-8 rebounding edge in the second period, thwarting any chance for the Wolverines to mount a comeback. Derey had eight of her game-high 15 boards in the second quarter, with six on the offensive end that led to six second-chance points.
“When we are down like that, it’s hard to fight back, especially in a hostile environment,” said North Stafford coach Clint Lloyd.
"We played hard and we played tough. That's something different we didn’t do in the past. In the past we would get down on ourselves. I’m proud of them."
Winning Friday’s regional final against Fleming would allow PH to host a state quarterfinal on Friday, March 6.
|North Stafford
|18
|9
|10
|12
|—
|49
|Patrick Henry
|27
|14
|16
|13
|—
|70
North Stafford (11-10): Maya Taylor 17, Makayla Johnson 11, Desiree Roy 9, Lauren Farace 8, Nyla Siler 4, Noelia Cevalos 0, Cayla Thomas 0. Totals: 18 5-9 49.
Patrick Henry-Roanoke (20-5): Savannah Derey 22, Shelby Fiddler 17, Monesha Wright 14, Mahogany Gunn 6, Mini Childress 5, Trinity Breedlove 4, Simran Drakeford 2, Te'arah Thomas 0, Reanah Akerson 0. Totals: 28 9-18 70.
3-pointers: North Stafford 8 (Taylor 3, Johnson 3, Roy, Siler) Patrick Henry-Roanoke 5 (Fiddler 3, Derey, Childress).
