As the Mountain View girls lacrosse team rolled to 17 victories in 21 contests entering Wednesday night’s Region 5D championship game, the Wildcats were a confident bunch.
Mountain View had won 14 of its previous 15 games with the lone defeat coming by two goals against Class 6 state quarterfinalist Colonial Forge.
But the Wildcats were in unfamiliar territory in the region title game against visiting Patrick Henry-Roanoke.
The Patriots’ experience and tenacity were evident from the start as they captured the regional championship with a 15-7 victory over the Wildcats.
Mountain View (17-4) will try to bounce back on Friday when it visits Atlee in the Class 5 state quarterfinals.
“I think it’s important to experience a game like that,” Mountain View first-year head coach Kimmy Sullivan said. “I told the girls at the end that we haven’t been knocked out and it may be good to see how a loss feels. We didn’t have our best game but that is a very, very strong team.”
The Wildcats were paced by two goals apiece from Emma Stalteri, Mary D’Lugos and Hanna Navarro. Kendal Light added the other tally.
Sullivan said outside of the experience of playing a high-caliber opponent like the Patriots (11-5) there weren’t many positives in her team’s play. She said the Wildcats became deflated “pretty quickly.”
“It’s one of those things where we don’t have experience in digging ourselves out of a hole the entire game,” Sullivan said. “Hopefully going into the next game they’ll remember the feeling and refrain from going into the mental aspect of feeling defeated a little too early.”
Atlee will certainly test the Wildcats. The Raiders, who hail from Mechanicsville, are Region 5B runners-up after losing in the title game to Mills Godwin, 11-10. They’re 14-3 this season and reached the state championship game last spring where they fell to Freedom-South Riding 9-8, their lone loss of 2018.
“I know they have a strong program, but I don’t know who their strongest players are yet. I’ll check that out [today],” Sullivan said. “I’m just hoping we bounce back. The girls have a second chance so we’re hoping they take advantage of that.”
BOYS LACROSSE
Albemarle 12, Mountain View 6
Behind five goals from Andrew Scanlon, Albemarle raced to a win over Mountain View in the boys’ Region 5D final.
“They were a very disciplined team,” Wildcats coach George Pugh said. “They moved the ball a lot better than most of the teams we’ve played this year.
“But really, the little mistakes really did us in in this one. We just kind of got ourselves into a hole and there wasn’t enough time to climb out of it.”
The Patriots led 6-2 at halftime and out-shot the Wildcats, 37-21. They corralled more than twice as many groundballs (46) and controlled the faceoff X with an 18-4 edge.
“We were actually playing really solid defense,” Pugh said. “But offensively, we just had a lot of mistakes and played too much defense. Fatigue wore in, the mistakes piled on and they just capitalized on them.”
Tanner Van Liew had three goals and Tyler Ferron added two assists for Mountain View, which will travel to Deep Run at 6 p.m. on Friday for a Class 5 quarterfinal.
