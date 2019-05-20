Mountain View boys lacrosse coach George Pugh believes not all goals are created equal. Some scoring plays scintillate, their spark flickering beyond the scoreboard LEDs.
In that light, senior Tanner Van Liew is equally valuable as a motivator and a marksman. The Randolph Macon College-bound attackman accrued 43 regular-season goals and added four more in Monday’s 16–1 rout of Massaponax in the Region 5D quarterfinals.
“I really think he’s got those things you can’t teach,” Pugh said. “When the pressure gets on, that’s when he flourishes.”
From his perch in the midfield, senior Zach Fernow enjoys a good view of Van Liew’s offensive handiwork. And it’s a different show every night.
“He’s unpredictable,” Fernow said. “He can go left hand, he can go right hand, he’s a really good dodger. He’s fast and has a really good lacrosse IQ.”
Opponents aren’t dumb. When the Wildcats entertained Colonial Forge on senior night, Eagles coach Phil Fant prescribed a slide to Van Liew to open the second half. The strategy shut down Van Liew but opened avenues for his capable teammates down the stretch in a 7–6 victory.
“It can be a bit of a challenge,” Van Liew said of double teams, “but it lets me know I’m one of the best guys out there. I just let my teammates know that it’s time to show what they can do.
“We’re not just a one-guy show.”
That’s where Fernow comes in. A starter on varsity since his freshman year, the 6-foot-4 senior wields his long pole with the aggressiveness of an attacker. Which is, of course, because he used to be one.
“Growing up, no one ever wants to be a defender,” Fernow said with a laugh. “For five or six years I played attack. That really helps in transition offense, knowing who’s going to be open.”
Fernow led the Wildcats (13–1) with 108 regular-season ground balls and has provided timely offensive contributions in the form of seven goals and four assists.
“He does everything, a little Swiss Army knife for us,” Pugh said. “If we need a faceoff, he’ll step up and take one, if our offense is kind of stalling, I have full trust in him to push the net. He’ll tend to get us going.”
Pugh took over as Mountain View’s coach three years ago, when Fernow and Van Liew were sophomores. The evidence of the Wildcats’ growth during that time frame is subtle.
In 2017, Mountain View suffered three overtime losses; this year, three wins. Perhaps more glaringly, the Wildcats completed a season sweep of Colonial Forge for the first time ever.
“It’s been night and day,” Pugh said. “There was a level of immaturity, of entitlement. But was lacking was a structured voice. Once you get them to buy into what you’re trying to do, it’s easier to get them to buy into a common goal.”
The pursuit of that goal continues on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., when the Wildcats host a Region 5D quarterfinal.
“Coach Pugh knows what he’s doing,” Van Liew said. “He runs plays that always seem to work.”