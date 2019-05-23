Massaponax girls soccer coach Tim Fetner got a glimpse of his team’s postseason potential Thursday night.
Fetner’s underclassmen-laden Panthers advanced to the Region 5D semifinals behind a goal and an assist apiece from freshmen Alexis Stohr and Kaitlyn Venzen.
There was just one problem for the Panthers: Stohr suffered an injured clavicle in the second half of their 2–0 home win over North Stafford and isn’t expected to return this season.
Venzen said she and Stohr were just starting to perfect their chemistry when the injury occurred. Venzen found Stohr for a first-half tally and Stohr returned the favor less than three minutes into the second half.
“At the beginning of the season I felt like we weren’t as connected,” Venzen said. “But as the season went on and we became better friends, we became better players as a whole and passing and connecting became easy with each other.”
North Stafford (7–7–3) sees its season come to an end.
The Panthers (13–5–1) will be without Stohr when they visit Albemarle in the region semifinals Tuesday at 7 p.m. A victory over the perennial state power Patriots would send the Panthers to the Class 5 state tournament.
Venzen said the loss of Stohr stings, but she believes other teammates will step up. Fetner said the Panthers are better equipped to contend with the Patriots this year than they were in a 2–1 loss in last season’s regional playoffs.
“The one thing that I like is we have team speed this year regardless of the age and all that,” Fetner said. “After 19 games, I think everybody had to grow up a little bit … We have an upside this year. I’m looking forward to the challenge.”
Fetner said it’s time for the Panthers to take the next step in the growth of their program. They won the Commonwealth District tournament title at the start of the season and went on to finish second behind Mountain View in the regular season standings.
“It’s been a goal of ours to get to states,” Fetner said. “It’s fun winning conference tournaments and stuff, but that’s not what we’re about. We’ve got to get past that.”
BOYS SOCCER
REGION 5D QUARTERFINALS:
MASSAPONAX 4, BROOKE POINT 2
Two regular season losses to Brooke Point left the Massaponax boys soccer team a bit perturbed.
The Panthers’ dismay was evident from the start of their region quarterfinal against the Black–Hawks Thursday night.
Massaponax scored two goals in the first five minutes en route to a 4–2 victory, setting up a region semifinal contest at Patrick Henry–Roanoke—a 3–1 winner over William Fleming—Tuesday night.
“It was a little disappointing to come off of two losses to this team,” Panthers’ junior forward Gabe Bailey said. “I think we were ready for it at the beginning. From the start, the intensity was there, and it showed.”
The Panthers (12–3–1) had a 25-minute lull in the first half in which the Black–Hawks racked up set pieces, but Brooke Point was only able to convert on a goal from Owen Lenzmeier off an assist from Guillermo Padilla nine minutes in.
Godfrey Abel added the Panthers’ third goal of the first half and Massaponax led 3–1 at intermission. Bailey and Tareq Al Jumaili scored the other two goals for the Panthers in the first half.
“I’m convinced of our top three, I think they’re three of the best in the state between Bailey, Godfrey and Tareq,” Massaponax head coach Matthew Eby said. “They’re just a tough group of kids to go against.”
Bailey, who also had an assist, delivered his second goal of the night to increase the Panthers’ advantage to 4–1 midway through the second half. Brooke Point’s Erick Rodriguez provided the final margin with 10 minutes to go in the game, but it wasn’t enough to prevent the Black–Hawks (13–5–1) from seeing their season come to an end.
Eby said the Panthers will look to clean up a few things before making the trek to Roanoke Tuesday.
“I think we played well,” Eby said. “But I think our ceiling is still above us.”