Neither Steven Gunn nor his Brooke Point teammates were happy at halftime of Wednesday’s Region 5D first-round playoff game. So the Black-Hawks’ fleet junior took matters into his own hands—or more accurately—onto his own feet.
Despite dominating play in the first half, the Black-Hawks found themselves tied against a winless but scrappy Stafford team. That frustration lasted just 25 seconds—long enough for Gunn to net the go-ahead goal.
Gunn added a second score just before the final whistle to secure a 3-1 win—and a trip to Massaponax for Thursday’s quarterfinals.
“After the first half, I didn’t feel too good,” Gunn said. “I hate tying games. I really want to be ahead all the time. I was really motivated to score goals tonight.”
It didn’t take him long to do so. Before either team had time to exhale, Gunn converted a gorgeous through ball from teammate Massi Balkadi and slid the ball past Stafford keeper Jackson Ulmer, who otherwise had a stellar night.
The Black-Hawks (13-5-1) never trailed again—although the Indians (0-17) threatened to tie it again several times in the final 39 ½ minutes.
“That first goal of the second half was very deflating,” said Stafford assistant coach Kevin Edwards, who was filling in as head coach Mike Roberts served a red card suspension. “Usually when we get down a goal, we hang our heads. But tonight, the effort was awesome. Nobody gave up.”
The Indians didn’t quit in the first half, either, despite going down 1-0 on Erick Rodriguez’s header 3 ½ minutes into the game.
The score stayed that way until late in the half, when Black-Hawks goalie Jake Mendoza misplayed a pass back from one of his defenders. Stafford’s T.J. Yablonski pounced on the ball for the equalizer.
Still, Brooke Point coach Matt Tucker wasn’t fazed.
“I told them the chances were there; we just had to finish them,” he said.
They might have finished more if not for Ulmer, who reached double figures in saves—several of them sparkling. He also got some help from defender Troy Browne, who cleared one second-half shot just before it crossed the goal line.
The Black-Hawks now move on to visit Massaponax, a team they beat twice by 3-1 scores during the regular season, with the loser’s season ending.
“You know they’re going to come at us harder than before,” Gunn said. “We have to be ready.”
Brooke Point’s girls also survived despite struggling to finish their chances. The Black-Hawks (7-11-1) were called offside more than a dozen times against the winless Panthers’ offside trap.
On one of the few times they solved it, Emilee Izquierda’s breakaway first-half goal qualified Brooke Point for a Thursday night quarterfinal visit to Mountain View, which beat the Black-Hawks twice in the regular season by a combined 15-0 margin.