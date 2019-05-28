The Mountain View boys’ soccer season started with the a penalty-kicks victory over Brooke Point in the Commonwealth District championship game.
The thrill ride is still going.
David Dittmer’s goal with five minutes remaining in the Region 5D semifinals Tuesday night against Harrisonburg gave the Wildcats a 1–0 home victory and a berth to the Class 5 state tournament.
First, the Wildcats (17–3–2) will host district rival Massaponax—a 3–0 winner over Patrick Henry-Roanoke—on Thursday at 6 p.m. for the region title game before both teams move on to states.
Mountain View first-year head coach Max Watson said the region semifinals has tripped up his teams in the past, so he’s overjoyed to get over the hump.
“It’s awesome,” Watson said. “I’ve worked at Riverbend and at previous schools and this game was the issue. I imparted that to them.
“This group has been to states. That’s nothing new for them. But the cool part is that we’ve done it together. It’s not a bunch of superstars with all sorts of accolades. It’s a collective group that decided to do things the right way and is playing a decent brand of soccer as we go.”
Dittmer was all smiles after his memorable goal in a tightly contested contest Tuesday. The Wildcats dominated Harrisonburg (14–2–2) in the second half but were unable to capitalize.
That all changed on one pivotal sequence.
“We got a good free kick and we were able to score on it,” Dittmer said. “I’m not really sure how but the ball landed on my thigh. I just two-touched it in.”
The Wildcats now shift their focus to Massaponax. They defeated the Panthers in the district tournament to start the season, but dropped two regular-season meetings.
Dittmer said the Panthers aren’t an easy opponent because “they’ve got a lot of pace up top.”
Watson is eager for a fourth opportunity against them.
“District rivals,” he said. “Game on.”
GIRLS SOCCER
REGION 5D SEMIFINALS
MOUNTAIN VIEW 10, HARRISONBURG 0
The Wildcats established their dominance immediately as they secured a bid to the state tournament. Senior Megan Watts had a hat trick in the opening two minutes of the game en route to a four-goal first half.
She finished with five scores on the night. Watts said it was the third five-goal game of her career but the first this season.
Mountain View head coach Fernando Ramos said the Wildcats (16–2–2) weren’t underestimating the Blue Streaks (10–6–1) with state qualification on the line.
“We felt confident but our story going into regionals and states is we’re going to take one game at a time,” Ramos said. “Every game is just as important as the next and we’re going to treat everybody as if they’re the next state champs.”
Brooke Burzynski recorded two first-half goals and Ruby Darling added one. The Wildcats led 7–0 at intermission, rendering the second half a formality.
The Wildcats emptied their bench for the rest of the game less than seven minutes into the second half. After Watts’ final goal made it 8–0, Taylor Garrison and Emma Wright closed the scoring.
“I think just altogether our speed of play right from the beginning was super quick and we caught them off-guard,” Watts said. “We were playing quick and just happened to put a couple in the back of the net.”
Mountain View now turns its attention to the region title game. The Wildcats will visit Albemarle—a 3–0 victor over Massaponax—Thursday at 6:30 p.m. The Patriots knocked off the Wildcats in the 2017 state championship game and in the past two region title contests.
Ramos said “we owe them one,” but he and Watts acknowledged it will be an ultra-competitive match. The Patriots and Wildcats had a scoreless preseason scrimmage.
“Their whole team is solid. All of them are quick. They’re strong with the ball,” Watts said. “It’s going to be tough for us, but I think we have really good players and if we stick to what we know how to do, I think we’ll be fine.”