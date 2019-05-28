Looking to energize the Mountain View softball team’s attack, proud mother and longtime coach Pam Kantor led the Wildcats’ fans in an impromptu “Wave” cheer in the middle of the seventh inning of Tuesday’s Region 5D semifinal against Orange.
Annalise Pudimont answered their plea with a leadoff triple in the right-center field gap. She then scored the game’s only run Annaliese Franklin’s ground out, lifting the Wildcats to a 2-1 victory and ensuring their first-even trip to the state playoffs.
First, Mountain View travels to Halifax County for the Region 5D crown title game on Thursday at 5 p.m.
“I was trying my hardest to get to third. I needed to get there for the next hitter to hit it to the right side,” Pudimont said about her team’s lone hit off Orange’s Hannah Meadows. “We just got thrown off a little because she’s a lefty and was a little bit faster than we are used to.”
“They are a strong valiant team,” said Jessie Kantor (Pam’s daughter) concerning the Hornets. “Their dugout was never quiet and they never gave up; took hard swings.”
Kantor and Meadows, both junior, were locked in a tight pitchers’ duel where one mistake or beneficial break could decide the eventual winner. Kantor yielded one hit (a third-inning single by Haley Pritchett) and struck out seven; Meadows, who has committed to play at Christopher Newport, fanned six.
“I knew I had to stay strong, keep the ball moving and trust my team,” said Kantor, a junior.
“It’s a great feeling. I couldn’t care less how we do it. Keep pushing them out as 1-0 wins as long as we keep advancing,” said Wildcats coach Brianna Worley, noting that Mountain View has faced only two lefties en route to a 15-4 record this season.
Orange’s lone scoring chance came in the seventh as well. Kennedy Tuel reached on a fielder’s choice, advanced to second on a groundout and probably would have scored on Reese Rogers’ blast to left field if Mountain View’s Teagan Levesque had not chased down the for the final out.
“All the teams are good at this point,” said Orange coach Neal Ferguson, whose squad closed its final season of Class 5 play at 13-7. “As I told the girls, Play your game and to move on, you have to be a little lucky, have some breaks go your way.”