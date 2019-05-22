Stranding six runners through four scoreless innings, the Stafford bats finally awoke, batting around in both the sixth and eighth innings en route to a 12-8 victory over Brooke Point in Wednesday’s Region 5D first-round softball game.
With the game in extra innings, Brooke Point’s Jenna Marsden retired the first two Indian batters with little difficulty. Leah Clark then singled to center and scored on Emma Butler’s double. Erin Pettengill followed with a single to left and base hits by Caroline Adams and Alyssa Boskett plated two more Indian runs. A throwing error accounted for the final tally.
The Black-Hawks (7-11) fought back with four runs in the seventh to tie the score, but six of the team’s seven errors occurred in Stafford’s final three at-bats, sending Brooke Point to its eighth straight loss.
The victory advances the Indians (6-12) to a Thursday quarterfinal game at Mountain View, the No. 1 seed in the North bracket. The final two rounds are slated for next Tuesday and Thursday with the finalists securing berths in the state tournament.
“We persevered, we stuck through it and wound up winning,” said Emily Arnett, who struck out five batters in a complete game effort. “I was so excited. We were ready to win. It’s been kind of a rough season, but we are pushing through.”
Fellow senior Savannah Stone had a busy day, driving in three runs with a pair of hits. “The last time we played them, we scored five runs in one inning so I had no doubt we would catch up,” Stone said. “We just had to keep our head in the game.
“Every year I’ve played we made it to the second round so I was hoping we did again.”
Amber Bearon and Clark paced the Indians’ 18-hit offensive with three hits apiece. Boskett had two extra-base hits and scored twice. Adams had two hits as well.
“Every coach stays worried, especially when they get the lead 4-0,” Indians coach Jeff Clark said. “I don’t think these girls ever gave up. They never stop. It’s hard to create an energy and come back and these girls did it today.”
Sophomore Kylie Thuot had a monster game for the Black-Hawks. Hitting out of the ninth spot, she went 4-for-4 with a double, triple, three RBIs and two runs scored. Teammate Angela Harris had two hits and a pair of RBIs and Cierra Foss had two hits, while Deoni Winstead scored twice and had several fielding gems at third base.
“There are certain people out (not playing), but I would not blame our losses on that. Sometimes we’re getting unlucky,” Black-Hawks’ coach Kirstie McDonald said. “We have only one graduating (Abby Chambers), so we expect a good season next year.”
Marsden took over primary circle duties after McDonald was forced to move Noelle Sterner from pitcher to the outfield due to a groin strain in mid-season.
Looking ahead to the challenge of facing Mountain View pitching ace Jessie Kantor, Arnett said: “We definitely have to get ahead big time. We have to start ahead and swing at Jessie’s first pitch because that is what she is usually giving us.”
“It’s going to be hard adjusting from Jenna to Jessie, but we can do it if we put our heads to it,” Stone added.
|R
|H
|E
|Stafford
|000
|014
|34
|—
|12
|18
|2
|Brooke Point
|000
|401
|30
|—
|8
|12
|7
EMILY ARNETT and Alyssa Bockett. JENNA MARSDEN and Kylie Thuot.