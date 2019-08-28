NAVY
(navysports.com)
Coach: Ken Niumatalolo (13th season)
Last season: 3-10 (2-6 American Conference)
Top players: Sr. QB Malcolm Perry, Jr. FB Nelson Smith, Sr. C Ford Higgins, Sr. NG Jackson Pittman, Sr. LB Nizaire Cromartie, Sr. LB Paul Carothers,
Outlook: Coming off their worst season since 2002, the Midshipmen changed defensive coordinators and signaled a willingness to pass more. Their fate still will rest with Perry, who has topped 1,000 rushing yards in each of the past two seasons. They also must shore up a weak defense that allowed 24 touchdown passes in 2018.
OLD DOMINION
(odusports.com)
Coach: Bobby Wilder (11th season)
Last season: 4-8 (2-6 Conference USA)
Top players: Sr. RB Kesean Strong, Jr. LT Isaac Weaver, Sr. LG Tony Barnett, Jr. DT Jeremy Meiser, Jr. LB Lawrence Garner, Jr. LB Jordan Young, So. CB Lance Boykin, Jr. CB Joe Joe Headen.
Outlook: After a $65 million stadium renovation, the Monarchs will try to rebuild their program as well despite the graduation of All-conference DE Oshane Ximines, QB Blake LaRussa and two 1,000-yard receivers. Garner led Conference USA with 100 tackles last season, and Strong ran for 11 touchdowns.
LIBERTY
(libertyflames.com)
Coach: Hugh Freeze (first season)
Last season: 6-6
Top players: Sr. QB Stephen Calvert, Sr. WR Antonio Gandy-Golden, Sr. G Dontae Duff, Jr. C Thomas Sargeant, Sr. DE Jesse Lemomier.
Outlook: Even before his first season, former Mississippi coach Freeze has had some health issues. He has a potent passing combination in Calvert and Gandy-Golden (two straight 1,000-yard seasons), but little experience on defense.
JAMES MADISON
(jmusports.com)
Coach: Curt Cignetti (first season)
Last season: 9-4 (6-2 CAA)
Top players: Sr. CB Rashad Robinson, Sr. QB Ben DiNucci, Sr. LB Dmitri Holloway, Sr. DE Ron’Dell Carter, Sr. DE John Daka, Sr. WR Riley Stapleton, Jr. S D’Angelo Amos, Jr. OT Liam Fornadel, Sr. S Adam Smith, Sr. C Mac Patrick.
Outlook: With four preseason All-Americans among 19 returning starters--not including Robinson, who missed last season with an injury--the second-ranked Dukes seem poised to make their third trip to the FCS championship game in four seasons. Cognetti succeeds Mike Houston, who built an FCS powerhouse before leaving for East Carolina.
RICHMOND
(richmondspiders.com)
Coach: Russ Huesman (third season)
Last season: 4-7 (2-6 CAA)
Top players: Jr. QB Joe Mancuso, So. RB Aaron Dykes, Jr. OL Seyoum Settipani, Sr. DE Maurice Jackson, Sr. S Daniel Jones, Jr. DT Colby Ritten, Sr. LB Billy Caughell.
WILLIAM & MARY
(tribeathletics.com)
Coach: Mike London (first season)
Last season: 4-6 (3-4 CAA)
Top players: Sr. S Isaiah Laster, Sr. DT Bill Murray, Sr. DB Corey Parker, Sr. OL Mark Williamson, Sr. LB Nate Atkins, Sr. QB Kilton Anderson.
Outlook: London takes over after Jimmye Laycock’s historic 39-year tenure at his alma mater. He inherits a solid returning defensive nucleus but will have plenty of newcomers on an offense that averaged just 13.6 points per game last season, including a muddled quarterback situation.
VMI
(vmikeydets.com)
Coach: Scott Wachenheim (fifth season)
Last season: 1-10 (0-8 Southern Conference)
Top players: QB Reece Udinski WR Javeon Lara, WR Rohan Martin, LB Elliott Brewster, DB A.J. Smith.
Outlook: The Keydets have lost 26 straight games to Division I opponents and haven’t had a winning season since 1981. They do have eight returning starters on each side of the ball, including Udinski, who threw for 3,082 yards in 2018. But the defense was the worst in FCS in 2018, allowing 48 points per game.
HAMPTON
(hamptonpirates.com)
Coach: Robert Prunty (second season)
Last season: 7-3
Top players: Sr. QB Deonre Francois, Sr. RB Shai McKenzie, Sor. WR Cortez Lewis Sr. OL Gibril Ghee, Sr. DL Desmond Sturdivant, So. RB William Robinson, Jr. WR Antonio Graham, Jr. DB Caleb Brown.
Outlook: The Pirates are now full-fledged members of the Big South Conference after playing a mostly independent schedule last season. Transfers Francois (Florida State), McKenzie (Virginia Tech) and Lewis (Wake Forest) should boost the offense.
NORFOLK STATE
(nsuspartans.com)
Coach: Latrell Scott (fifth season)
Last season: 4-7 (2-5 MEAC)
Top players: Jr. QB Juwan Carter, Sr. RB Aaron Savage, Jr. OL Kenneth Kirby, DE De’Shaan Dixon, DT Kyron Speller, LB Nigel Chavis, S Bobby Price., Sr. OL K.J Kirby.
Outlook: Coming off five straight four-win seasons, the Spartans hope to take a step forward behind 18 returning starters and a junior class that was forced into action early in their careers.
HOWARD
(hubison.com)
Coach: Ron Prince (first season)
Last season: 4-6 (4-3 MEAC)
Top players: Jr. QB Caylin Newton, So. RB Dedrick Parson, So. TE Malik Hyatt, Sr. WR Jaquez Ezzard, Sr. WR Kyle Anthony, Sr. DE Marcellos Allison, Sr. DL Damon Robinson, Jr. DB Tye Freeland.
Outlook: Prince inherits a wealth of talent from the MEAC’s most potent offense, led by Newton, Cam’s brother and the 2018 MEAC offensive player of the year. He must cut down on his 17 interceptions, though. The defense must improve after allowing a league-high 481 yards per game last season.
GEORGETOWN
(guhoyas.com)
Coach: Rob Sgarlata (sixth seasaon)
Last season: 5-6 (4-2 Patriot League)
Top players: Sr. DL Khristian Tate, Jr. DL Duval Paul, Jr. LB Leslie Bowers, So. RB Herman Moultrie III, Sr. TE Isaac Schley, So. OL Neal Azar.
Outlook: Defense should carry the Hoyas. Tate and Paul were all-conference picks on a unit that ranked 10th in FCS against the run last season. Joseph Brunell, son of former Redskins quarterback Mark, is competing for the starting job.